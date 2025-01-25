Chappell Roan has peeled back the curtain on how her iconic makeup look.

Since 2024, the ‘Pink Pony Club’ artist has catapulted to mainstream superstardom following the release of her stand-alone LGBTQIA+ pop anthem, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

In addition to captivating music listeners with her unapologetically queer music, the 26-year-old talent has made waves for her stunning outfits – including her signature white face makeup.

While appearing on Hulu’s Face Of Music series, Chappell gave insight into why she always paints her face white and how it ties to her queer identity.

“The white face is very important. There’s a reason why I do the white face. I grew up in a place where there wasn’t a lot of gay people that were out and proud and safe,” she explained.

“There were a few people – mostly boys in my high school – that would call gay people clowns. They would be like, ‘Oh, they are so loud, and they dress up obnoxiously, and they just have to be the centre of attention; they’re like clowns.'”

Chappell went on to say that she embraced the clown label to push back against her small-minded classmates.

“So I started doing white makeup because I was like, ‘If you’re going to call me a clown, then I’m going to be the best clown you’ve ever seen, and it’s going to be undeniable that I’m gay, and there’s nothing wrong with that. And you know what? No one calls me a clown anymore.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Chappell reflected on her dynamic artistry and how it honours the pop culture greats that came before her.

“Everything I do is a f**k you to the box I was so pressured to be put in and a reference to people who came before me. I have to just honour the elders. I have to honour Divine,” she explained.

“That bitch loved blue eye shadow. Madonna, when she did the white face for MTV and the fact that I then did a white face for the VMAs. It’s just so awesome.”

Chappell’s Face Of Music episode isn’t the first time she has opened up about her sexuality.

During her appearance on Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke Christmas with Zane Lowe, the ‘Casual’ singer revealed her religious upbringing stifled her queer identity.

“I know for a lot of people, it’s actually very freeing. For me, it almost did the opposite, where I felt like I couldn’t be myself, that who I was was a sin, and I was going to hell no matter how good of a person I was or how much I love God, for being gay,” she explained to Zane.

“I just couldn’t handle feeling ashamed. And when I moved to LA, I didn’t feel that type of shame.”

While Chappell’s life has improved since her move, she still expressed a love for Missouri, adding that she was “grateful” to be from “The Show-Me State.”

You can watch the Face Of Music series on Hulu.