Chappell Roan announced as headliner for Reading and Leeds festival 2025

Chappell Roan has been confirmed as a headliner for the Reading and Leeds festival next year.

Taking place during the bank holiday weekend – 21 August- 24 August – the beloved superstar will be joined by other showstopping artists like Hozier, Conan Gray, Bring Me The Horizon, Becky Hill, Pale Waves and Travis Scott.

More music acts will be announced in the coming months.

In a statement, Melvin Benn – the managing organizer for Festival Republic – gushed about Chappell’s inclusion, describing her as “a new pop star poised to define a generation.”

“Right now, we’re witnessing an exciting wave of inspiring voices breaking through in pop culture, and this lineup captures that energy perfectly,” he added. “This is one of the youngest average ages for headliners in years, and that’s very exciting in itself.”

As of this writing, Three pre-sales and Festival pre-sales are currently available, while the general sale will kick off on 9 December.

Throughout 2024, Chappell has catapulted to mainstream superstardom following the release of her stand-alone pop anthem, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ – which was met with acclaim for its unapologetic queerness and themes of compulsory heterosexuality.

Her 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, subsequently began to climb the worldwide charts – hitting number one in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand and number two on the US Billboard Hot 200.

Alongside her chart domination, Chappell’s monumental year consisted of unforgettable performances at several big-name festivals, including Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza, to name a few.

Lastly, on 8 November, the 26-year-old talent officially became a ‘GRAMMY-nominated artist’ after securing six noms at next year’s ceremony – including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

While Chappell has kept her next music era relatively under wraps, she spilt a little tea on what fans can expect during a September interview with Rolling Stone.

“[The next single] needs to have more grit, whether that means more pop grit or rock grit or just bite to the lyrics,” she said. “Anything that I listen to — Joan Jett, Heart, Gaga — I want to feel like them. So I’ll just be inspired by that feeling and how I can capture it.”

Chappell also confirmed that she was working on her sophomore album and had already completed five/six tracks.

“We have a country song. We have a dancy song. We have one that’s really 80s, and we have one that’s acoustic, and we have one that’s really organic, live-band, 70s vibe. It’s super weird,” she revealed.

On 2 November, the ‘Naked in Manhattan’ songstress surprised fans when she seemingly debuted her aforementioned country song, ‘The Giver,’ during her Saturday Night Live performance debut.

Dressed in a stunning Western-inspired ensemble and voluminous hair reminiscent of Dolly Parton, Chappell oozed confidence while singing the track’s cheeky lyrics about expertly pleasing a woman and “getting the job done”.

As of this writing, the young talent has yet to release ‘The Giver’ officially.