An official first look at Orville Peck as Cabaret’s new Emcee has finally arrived.

In January, the country music superstar surprised fans when he announced that he would make his Broadway debut in the iconic show –taking over the role of the Master of Ceremonies from Adam Lambert.

“I grew up as an actor and doing theatre, and for a lot of people, this is a really coveted role in musical theatre because it’s so open to interpretation and an incredible character,” he told Variety at the time. “This was always a dream role of mine when I was a young actor.”

While Orville has shared a few behind-the-scenes updates on his Cabaret journey, he hasn’t given a clear answer as to whether he will don his iconic fringe mask during the show.

However, that changed on 26 February, when the Broadway show’s Instagram account surprised fans with an official photo of the Stampede singer as the Emcee.

“If you had a secret, you bet I would keep it. Orville Peck is the next Emcee. See him live from 31 March at the #KitKatClub. Ticket link in bio,” their caption said.

In the exciting snapshot, Orville stands behind a curtain of beads while wearing his character’s iconic costume

While the photo doesn’t show a close-up of his face, the ‘Dead of Night’ singer’s silhouette seemingly confirms that he will not wear his classic mask piece.

Naturally, fans flocked to the post’s comment section to express excitement over the new photo and share their mask theories.

One fan wrote: “Face out? Hat on? I’m sat.”

Another Orville Peck enthusiast commented: “MASK ON OR OFF WE NEED ANSWERS.”

A third commenter wrote: “It looks like he’s wearing very dark eye makeup or a small domino mask.”

“If he does wear the mask, I hope it’s either a campy teal one for certain songs and then just a basic black one for the others. Could even have it be just a smaller one than what Orville’s been wearing lately,” another user wrote.

Orville’s run as the Emcee in Cabaret kicks off on 31 March and ends on 20 July.