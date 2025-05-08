Burning Rainbow Farm: Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall to play lovers in new gay film

Leo Woodall and Sebastian Stan are teaming up for a new gay drama.

According to Deadline, The White Lotus actor and Thunderbolts star are set to play a couple in Justin Kurzel’s upcoming project, Burning Rainbow Farm.

Based on Dean Kuiper’s book of the same name, the film explores the true story of Tom Crosslin and Rollie Rohm, a gay couple based in rural Southwest Michigan who runs a pot-friendly paradise called Rainbow Farm.

However, when the lovebirds “run afoul of local authorities and their young son is taken from them,” their once joyous campground becomes the centre of one of “the largest and most dramatic sieges American has ever seen.”

Stan has signed on to play Tom Crosslin, while Woodall is portraying Rollie Rohm.

In a statement, Kurzel expressed excitement for the upcoming film and collaborating with its two stars.

“Burning Rainbow is a love story about two outliers who raise their middle finger to hate and declare ‘This is who we are, and we dare you to take it from us,” he said. “I’m excited to create this lovable and courageous couple with Sebastian and Leo, their union will be one to remember.”

In addition to Kurzel, Burning Rainbow Farm will be produced by Thirdborn’s Nicole O’Donohue, Alexandra Taussig, Adam Shulman from Anonymous Content, Alix Madigan from Mad Dog Films and Justin Lothrop and Brent Stiefel from Votiv.

A release date and additional casting information for the forthcoming drama have not been announced as of this writing.

However, the aforementioned news outlet reported that CAA Media Finance has been tapped to handle North American Distribution rights. At the same time, Rocket Science will introduce the film to international buyers at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival – taking place between 13 May and 24 May.

Woodall memorably rose to fame as an uncle-fucked in the second season of The White Lotus, before gaining worldwide recognition and acclaim as Dexter Mayhew in Netflix’s adaptation of One Day.

He also made his major film debut this year as Renee Zellweger’s new love interest in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy and recently earned rave reviews for his role as queer math graduate student Edward Brooks in Apple TV’s Prime Target.

Stan is best known to audiences for his dynamic work as James “Bucky” Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first appearing in Captain America: The First Avenger.

In addition to his longstanding role in the Marvel film and TV sector, he has earned critical acclaim for his roles in I, Tonya, Pam & Tommy, A Different Man and The Apprentice, with the latter earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Stay tuned for more updates about Burning Rainbow Farm.