Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar introduces world to new slayer

Attention, Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans! A new Chosen One has been found.

Back in February, it was announced that Hulu was reviving the iconic fantasy drama with Sarah Michelle Gellar set to star and executive produce, Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao as director and Poker Face showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman as writers.

While Gellar has been confirmed to return as the titular hero—widely regarded as one of the best television characters in history—The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she will “recur” but not “be its central focus.”

Over the last few months, additional information about the series –specifically the casting of the new Slayer – has been kept under wraps.

However, that changed on 15 May when Deadline announced Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the Buffyverse’s new chosen one.

“From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar told the news outlet.

“To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.”

In a separate statement, Nora and Lilla echoed similar sentiments: “We are so overjoyed to have found this generation’s slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong; she absolutely blew us away – there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one.”

The exciting news was also commemorated on Gellar’s Instagram, with the I Know What You Did Last Summer star sharing the video of her offering Armstrong the role.

“I know this process has been hard. And there have been so many parts with me being out of the country. There was just sort of one part of it that I wanted to ask you, and I wanted to make sure that you were okay with,” the Scooby-Doo star coyly explained at the start of the video.

“How do you feel about helping me save the world? You want to be my chosen one? Will you stand by my side and save the world?”

Understandably, Gellar’s offer resulted in an emotional response from Armstrong, who burst into tears.

“Ryan, we loved you from the second we all saw your tape. There was nobody else in our eyes that could do it, that we wanted to do it with, and I’m so excited to stand by your side and have you be my partner on this journey,” Gellar added.

In between her tears, the Firestarter actor expressed her excitement for the opportunity before giving the Scream 2 star a definitive yes.

“I’m so honoured, thank you for trusting me,” she added.

Towards the end of the video, Armstrong’s father and fellow actor Dean Armstrong shared his reaction to the news, telling Gellar that the untitled Buffy series is exactly where his daughter should be.

Stay tuned for more information about the highly anticipated return to “New Sunnydale.”