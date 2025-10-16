BOOTS star Miles Heizer reflects on his “nightmare” coming-out experience

Miles Heizer has opened up about the first time he came out to his family.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 13 Reasons Why star recalled his experience as “the classic gay coming out story,” adding that it was a “nightmare and everyone was upset.”

“I’m lucky my sister, who’s my best friend, could not have cared less and was very there for me,” he explained.

According to the publication, Heizer was raised by his mother and grandmother in a “super conservative, religious” environment before coming out at the age of 19.

While Heizer’s coming-out experience was tumultuous, he confirmed that his relationship with his family has since improved.

“My friends around me were super supportive, and things have gotten so much better in that regard with my family over the years. But at the time, I definitely had the old Christian upbringing,” the 31-year-old added.

In addition to discussing his sexuality journey, Heizer chatted about his new gay Netflix series BOOTS and its surprising relevance to present-day events, such as Trump banning trans people from serving in the military.

“When the show started filming [in 2023], I don’t think we intended to have this message that’s so relevant to serving today. But then of course, as we’re making it, all these things started happening,” he explained.

“It’s very interesting that BOOTS shines a light on what’s actually happening now, even though the show is set in 1990. It’s upsetting.”

The Parenthood star also gushed about the show having a predominantly queer team behind the scenes.

“To have so many queer people and women coming together to make this show, I think, is rare,” he said.

When asked about the future of BOOTS, Heizer expressed his hopes for it securing a second season, adding that there are “a lot more stories” to explore.

Inspired by Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, BOOTS is set in the “tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps, when being gay in the military was still illegal.”

The official synopsis reads: “Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.”

All eight episodes of BOOTS are now available to stream on Netflix.