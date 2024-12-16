Billie Eilish hit in the face by bracelet during performance of What Was I Made For?

Billie Eilish’s recent performance was interrupted after a fan threw an object at her.

On 13 December, the beloved talent brought her sold-out Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour to Glendale, Arizona.

While most of Eilish’s critically acclaimed show went off without a hitch, things took an unexpected turn during her third to last song of the night.

While performing the opening lyrics to her hit track ‘What Was I Made For’, the star was interrupted after a bracelet hit her in the face.

In one of the many videos uploaded to social media, Eilish is shown visibly stunned by the action before throwing the bracelet off stage and proceeding with her heartwarming performance.

Fortunately, attendees in the video showered the 22-year-old talent with support by booing the unidentified individual and their actions.

Fans also advocated for Eilish on social media, with many condemning the idea of throwing objects on stage or at celebrities in general.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “And she threw it away as she should. When will y’all learn to stop throwing stuff at celebs…”

Another fan tweeted: “Y’all do shit like this and then wonder why she doesn’t interact anymore.”

A third fan added: “While she’s singing, what was I made for too like… can we just stop throwing shit at them, please, good lord.”

Over the last few years, there has been an uptick of fans hitting entertainers and music artists with random objects during public appearances.

In 2023, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Florence Pugh, Kelsea Ballerini, and Bebe Rexha all experienced similar behaviour – with the latter even going to the hospital and receiving stitches after she was hit with a cell phone.

While Eilish has yet to address the recent bracelet incident, she did comment on the alarming trend during a July 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve been getting hit onstage with things for like, literally, six years. I don’t know why this is new,” she told the news outlet. “People just get excited, and it can be dangerous.”

Even though Eilish admitted to being used to the shocking behaviour, she added that it was “absolutely infuriating” to experience it on stage.

“I have mixed feelings about it because when you’re up there, it blows. But you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something,” she added.

“You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft tour is set to run until 27 July 2025. For information, click here.