Billie Eilish calls Elon Musk a “f**king pathetic p****y b***h coward” for hoarding his fortune

Billie Eilish has hit out at Elon Musk for hoarding his multi-billion-dollar wealth.

As reports circulate that the mogul, the world’s richest person since 2021, could become the first trillionaire in history, the Grammy winner jumped on Instagram Stories to suggest some better uses for his fortune.

Eilish reposted various infographics from the activist movement My Voice, which claim that Musk could end world hunger within five years by investing $40 billion annually through 2030, provide universal access to safe, clean water by allocating $140 billion over seven years, and help save 10,000 endangered species with an additional $1–2 billion per year.

Additionally, the infographics state that Musk could rebuild Gaza and other areas of the West Bank for $53.2 billion.

Aware of the slim likelihood of Musk ever doing any of this, Eilish wrote on her Story: “fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward.”

Eilish’s posts come two weeks after she appeared at the WSJ Innovator Awards, which recognise “leaders across industries who are changing the game,” including fashion, music, beauty, art, film and philanthropy.

In her speech for the Music Innovator Award, the ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer noted that “we’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than ever… especially in our country.”

“And I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things and maybe give it to some people that need it,” she added, addressing a room that included billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, who was honoured for her work in science philanthropy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSJ. Magazine (@wsjmag)

Eilish continued: “Love you all, but there are a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

According to one of the event’s attendees, Zuckerberg refused to clap for Eilish.

Ahead of her speech, host Stephen Colbert revealed that Eilish would be donating $11.5 million of her proceeds from the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to “support organisations, projects, and voices dedicated to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and combating the climate crisis.”

“That donation, ladies and gentlemen, will be $11.5 million,” he added. “That’s wonderful. Billie, on behalf of humans everywhere, thank you.”