Big Brother 27 star Zae Frederich addresses his sexuality

Big Brother star Zae Frederich has opened up about his sexuality.

On 10 July, the long-running series kicked off its highly anticipated 27th season, with Julie Chen Moonves returning as host.

Like past entries, the new episodes follow a group of 16 people “living together in a house outfitted with 112 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24/7.”

The new houseguests are as follows: Adrian Rocha, Amy Bingham, Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Jimmy Heagerty, Kelley Jorgensen, Keanu Soto, Lauren Domingue, Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, Rachel Reilly (mystery houseguest), Rylie Jeffries, Vince Panaro, Cliffton ‘Will’ Williams, Zach Cornell, and Isaiah ‘Zae’ Frederich.

This year, the theme for Big Brother 27 is ‘A Summer Mystery,’ with the house being decorated as the Hotel Mystére.

“This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda,” CBS said in a statement.

While we’re still in the early days of the season, viewers have already been treated to a number of twists, turns, and explosive fights.

However, one aspect of the new episodes that has captured fan attention, mainly Gay X/Twitter, has been houseguest Zae.

While the 23-year-old was the first to be evicted competitor, it didn’t take long for his looks, dyed hair, and bromance with Keanu to pique viewers’ interest.

In light of his recent departure, Zae held a Q&A via his Instagram Story, where he answered a range of questions, including those related to Big Brother and his personal life, such as whether he identifies as bisexual.

“This is probably one of the most common things that I’ve seen circulating about me on social media; it’s about my sexual orientation,” he said in a video response.

“I am straight. I know I like to wear short shorts and my hair is dyed, so a lot of people, like, because of that, think that I am bisexual or gay. But I am not. I am straight. I like girls.”

In addition to his sexuality, Zae revealed who his favourite houseguest was, whether he would return to cheerleading, his shoe size and his previous ties to the Mormon church.

During his brief time in the house, the Utah-based salesman joined the Burger Boys alliance, which consisted of Rylie, Vince, Will, and Zach.

He also made waves for his tense clash with returning champ Rachel and for using the R-word while playing a game of chess with Keanu.

Big Brother 27 airs every Thursday, Friday and Sunday on CBS. The 24/7 livestreams are available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.