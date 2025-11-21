Bake Off’s John Whaite reveals steroid addiction: “These things have messed with my life”

John Whaite has opened up about his steroid addiction.

In an emotional Instagram post, the Great British Bake Off winner revealed that he has been “taking anabolic steroids illegally” for the last five years.

“These things have really, really messed with my life. I first started taking them during lockdown because I looked in the mirror – and as somebody who’s got body dismophia and bulimia – I looked in the mirror and I absolutely hated what I saw,” Whaite explained in the now-deleted video.

“And I tried working out. I tried dieting. I was really, really strict with myself and my diet, but nothing changed. I couldn’t gain muscle. I had legs I thought I wasn’t happy with. Looking back, there was nothing wrong with me. I had a normal body and most importantly, I had the love and support of people who loved me for who I was and not for what I looked like.”

Whaite went on to open up about the harmful impact steroids have had on his mental and physical health – stating that it “shrunk” his testicles, gave him an irregular sex drive and acne problems.

Towards the end of the video, the reality TV star revealed that overhearing a younger male family member discussing a “dangerously strong steroid” pushed him to speak out about his addiction.

“I am genuinely worried for the young lads growing up and seeing these unrealistic physiques on Instagram,” he continued.

“You’ve got only one body, so please just respect it, please just let it do what it can do, don’t try and push it, stretch, eat well, try and get to the place where you look in the mirror and you see yourself with kind eyes.”

In the post’s caption, Whaite wrote that steroids have made him want to end his life before adding: “That stops now. I choose life. I choose health. I choose love. I choose a simpler life.”

A day after sharing his tearful video, the Strictly Come Dancing star took to his Instagram story to thank his fans for “all the heartfelt messages” of support.

“The power of human kindness is nothing short of magical in troublesome times,” he wrote, per Metro.

“For the papers and TV shows asking to discuss this – not yet. I’m prioritising regulating my hormones and health, and will speak about it more when the time is right, and in a way that I feel is most respectful to the subject matter and to myself. But now is the time for recovery – nothing more.”

Whatie’s heartbreaking revelation comes a few months after he announced the end of his career as an OnlyFans creator.

In September, the former GAY TIMES cover star told his Instagram followers that his life had “shifted in a way I couldn’t have predicted.”

He credited the shift to his two bakery businesses, Ruff Ruff Bakehouse and Ruff Ruff Brownies, explaining they’ve “taken up so much of my time but in the best possible way.”

“They’ve reminded me of a talent I’d neglected, and given me a new respect for the craft that first set me on this path all those years ago,“ he continued.

“Working side by side with the team, creating something real and lasting, has shown me that my value isn’t in muscles or body image — it’s in building, baking, and sharing. For the first time since Bake Off 13 years ago, I feel a true sense of purpose again.”

Whaite added that leaving OnlyFans “isn’t the end of something, it’s the start of a new chapter – one rooted in passion, creativity, and community. And I couldn’t be more ready.”