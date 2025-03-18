“I need him ASAP!”: Bad Bunny’s steamy Calvin Klein photoshoot sends fans into a frenzy

Bad Bunny’s sexy Calvin Klein collaboration has sent fans (including us) into a thirst-fueled spiral.

On 17 March, the popular clothing brand celebrated the release of its Icon Cotton Stretch underwear with a jaw-dropping ad campaign starring the ‘DtMF’ singer.

In addition to a seductive photo spread – which was shot by renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti – the campaign features a promo video of Bad Bunny putting his Calvin’s to good use.

Set to his track ‘EoO,’ the first video starts with the Grammy winner looking seductively into the camera while posing in the Icon Cotton Stretch underwear.

The clip then features shots of Bad Bunny dancing, shadow boxing and pulling down the elastic of the waistband before it concludes with him zipping up a pair of jeans.

“The vibe is infinite. Do you have your Calvin’s on?” the Me Porto Bonito artist says.

The second half of the video opts for a black-and-white look and gives a closer look at Bad Bunny and his form-fitting white boxer briefs.

The responses were as you’d expect, with one fan speaking for all of us as they wrote: “The lengths I would go for this man is beyond human comprehension.”

“I’m so beside myself about this man,” tweeted another, while a third wrote: “I’ve never wanted to be underwear so bad.”

In a statement, Bad Bunny expressed excitement for his partnership with Calvin Klein, describing it as “gratifying.”

“This has been in the works for some time now, seeing it finally come to life has been gratifying,” he said.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine.”

In an additional interview with GQ, Bad Bunny gave insight into how he prepared for his extremely hot Calvin Klein campaign, revealing that he ate “super clean and trained as much as possible.”

“I had a whole routine focused on my physique and getting into the best shape for this campaign,” he added.

While the ‘VeLDÁ’ singer stuck to a rigorous plan before the shoot, he revealed that his first thought after completing the collaboration was food.

“All I could think about once we wrapped the campaign was eating everything on the menu at Lala. But what I was craving the most were the Manchego croquetas and the crispy tuna rice,” he told the publication.

Aside from his popular underwear campaign, 2025 is looking to be a busy year for the LGBTQIA+ ally, who is gearing up for his sold-out 30-day concert residency in Puerto Rico.

Titled No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí, the upcoming set of shows is in support of his acclaimed album DeBí TiRAR MáS FOTos, which dropped on 5 January.

Bad Bunny’s exciting residency kicks off on 11 July at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico – with the first nine shows exclusively available to Puerto Rico residents – and ends on 14 September.

Check out more fan reactions to Bad Bunny’s Calvin Klein campaign below.