“Coming soon:” Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd shares update on new HBO and BBC drama

Richard Gadd has shared an exciting new update regarding his upcoming TV series.

Back in November, it was announced that the bisexual talent was writing and starring in a new show for the BBC and HBO titled Half Man.

Directed by Alexandra Brodski, the six-episode series—which also stars Jamie Bell from All of Us Strangers—explores the complicated, decades-long friendship between two men.

The description reads: “Half Man follows estranged “brothers” Niall (Bell) and Ruben (Gadd). When Ruben shows up unexpectedly at Niall’s wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives.

“Spanning almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and loves of the brothers’ relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way.

“Half Man will capture the wild energy of a changing city – a changing world, even – and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question… What does it mean to be a man?”

Since the news was announced, additional details about the series have been kept under wraps… until now.

On 5 February, Gadd posted on Instagram to confirm that Half-Man had officially started filming, writing: “New content. Coming soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Gadd (@mrrichardgadd)

The post also featured a photo of the Emmy-winning creative holding a clapper board with the show’s title.

Shortly after sharing the update, fans swarmed his comment section to express their excitement for the series.

“Can’t wait to see what’s coming next,” one person wrote, while another fan commented, “Yes, Richard can’t wait.”

Half Man is Gadd’s first series since the release of his hit Netflix dark comedy Baby Reindeer.

Based on his acclaimed one-man play and Edinburgh Fringe hit of the same name, the show dramatises the queer comedian’s harrowing true experience of being stalked by a middle-aged woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning).

Following its release, Baby Reindeer received universal acclaim from critics and viewers, with many praising the series for its dynamic story, stellar writing and standout cast performances.

In addition to securing rave reviews and a 99% certified refresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show earned two Golden Globes and six Primetime Emmy Awards.

Stay tuned for more information about Gadd’s upcoming series Half Man.