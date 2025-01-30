Antoni Porowski’s steamy new photoshoot is giving fans a “hard time”

Antoni Porowski has quenched the thirst of many a fan with his steamy new photoshoot.

Shot by acclaimed photographer Damon Baker, Queer Eye’s long-running chef strips down to his undies for several sensual shots in the bathroom and bedroom.

In the caption, Porowski wrote: “When most friends come over they just ask for coffee. Damon isn’t like most, tho. 7 years ago we last created and I’m relieved he’s still the same beautifully chaotic creature.”

Baker went on to detail the “impact” Porowski has had on his life, “and how you have been there for me” over the course of seven years. After praising his “smile” and “sense-of-humour”, he joked that Porowski is “yet to cook” for him.

“However all of that aside, you have a part of my heart that will be forever grateful for you and belong to you,” Baker continued. “Again, you have a part of my heart that will forever be grateful for you and belong to you.”

As mentioned, the shoot resulted in various hilarious comments from fans.

One of our favourites is the following: “My daughter just sent this to me! I am a sixty-seven year old grandma! I have no idea who he is. But for some reason I kept on scrolling. There is that one picture that I just couldn’t open! Oh no!”

“Aaaaaand pregnant,” one relatable user wrote, while another pleaded for Antoni to “have mercy on us,” adding: “Should any one person be this hot?”

Emmy-nominated picture editor Payton Koch, the brother of Monsters’ breakout star Cooper Koch, simply said: “Whoa.”

Porowoski’s Queer Eye co-star Tan France wrote: “One shouldn’t see their siblings so exposed. Especially when I just ate cake and slipped the gym.”

Another relatable comment incoming: “My new screensaver indeed! How dare you @antoni drop these hella [fire emoji] pics! My jaw and [eyes emoji] lawd have muursayyyy!”

Check out the full photoshoot (and hilarious thirsty comments) below.