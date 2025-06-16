American Horror Stories’ Nico Greetham leaves fans hot and bothered with new shoot

Nico Greetham’s latest photoshoot has left fans (including us) extremely parched.

On 14 June, the American Horror Stories star shared a sneak peek at his new spread with Image Magazine, photographed by Sasha Olsen shot.

“It’s finally out! @imagine_a_magazine is out! Get your copy at imaginemagazine.co,” he wrote.

Greetham also blessed his fans with a series of snapshots from his sun-kissed photoshoot.

In one photo, the handsome 30-year-old talent channelled his inner James Dean, wearing an unbuttoned denim shirt, a white muscle shirt, and a sleek pair of black pants.

The carousel also featured two steamy shots of Greetham, including one of him wearing nothing but a pair of black boxer briefs and another of him lounging on a couch upside down with his bare feet in the air.

Of course, the photos sent fans into a thirst-fueled frenzy, with one person writing in his comment section: “Someone give this man a Calvin Klein sponsorship.”

Another fan on Gay Twitter/X wrote: “Needed that since I watched him in The Prom.” A third fan echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “This man truly BLESSED US TF UP for pride month.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nico james greetham (@nicogreetham)

Greetham also shared a cheeky reaction to his barefoot couch photo on X, joking: “I should be charging for this! The dogs are out for free.”

Greetham initially rose to fame as a competitor on the tenth season of So You Think You Can Dance. After making it to the Top Ten, the young talent went on to pursue a career in acting, landing lead roles in Power Rangers Ninja Steel and Love, Victor.

He continued to gain popularity after starring in three notable Ryan Murphy projects, including The Prom, American Horror Story: Double Feature, and American Horror Stories.

In addition to his acting skills and dashing good looks, Greetham has also made waves for being an open book about his sexuality.

In a 2022 interview on the Oh Here We Go podcast, he revealed that he was “attracted to everybody.”

“Sexuality is so beautifully fluid. And myself, I always have been, but especially as actors, I think it’s really important to have empathy for everybody and that limitation, well, sexuality can be whatever anyone wants it to be, but I find myself– I don’t like to be limited to anything because I want to be able to feel everything and I do feel everything,” he explained.

For more sizzling photos of Nico Greetham, click here.