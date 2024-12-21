“All I can think about is this album”: Doechii teases new music in 2025

Emerging talent Doechii has teased her next music era, and it’s coming in 2025.

Since 2018, the openly bisexual artist has steadily risen within the music sphere due to her immaculate flow, creative artistry and her various hit tracks – including ‘Bills,’ ‘Spookie Coochie,’ ‘Yucky, Blucky Fruitcake,’ and ‘Alter Ego.’

In August, Doechii’s star catapulted to new heights when she dropped her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Upon its August release, the record received universal acclaim from fans and critics, with many praising the ‘NISSAN ALTIMA’ rapper’s dynamic storytelling, her stylistic versatility and the project’s thought-provoking themes.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the project made history in November when it became the first mixtape by a female rapper to land a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. The 26-year-old talent also earned nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance at next year’s award show.

Fortunately, Doechii’s music takeover is showing no signs of slowing down.

In a recent interview with Variety, the ‘DENIAL IS A RIVER’ artist opened up about Aligator Bites Never Heal and how it helped change her creative mindset for future projects, including her debut album.

“I woke up one day and told my label, ‘I’m going to make a mixtape,” she explained. “I was able to birth this out of pure presence and creativity, and I think I want to carry that with all of my projects and have that mentality moving forward.

When asked about her highly anticipated debut record, the ‘Pencil Pouch’ rapper revealed to the news outlet that it’ll be released in 2025 and feature more live instrumentation.

“All I can think about is this album. So I’m just looking forward to making more hits, making more music and achieving more of my goals. That’s it,” she added.

Doechii’s recent interview comes a few months after she sat down with GAY TIMES to discuss her multilayered music journey and how her high school gymnastics career helped fortify her strong work ethic.

“The way gymnasts train is really, really tough. It’s brutal and hard and difficult. But at some point in my gymnastics career, I learnt how to embrace and really love pain,” she explained.

“To view pain as me getting stronger and better. That caused a deep discipline that has never left me.”

The ‘BLOOM’ artist also got candid about her queerness, explaining that she always knew she was part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I think I’ve always been gay. I always knew I was gay. I’m currently bisexual. I am with a woman now, and I have always known that I loved women. I’ve been very, very aware from an early age,” she said.

Read Doechii’s full interview with GAY TIMES here.