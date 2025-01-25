Alan Cumming dishes on his interaction with RuPaul after The Traitors’ 2024 Emmy win

Alan Cumming has opened up about his interaction with RuPaul after the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards.

In September, the Spy Kids star won the Emmy for Outstanding Host for The Traitors US, ending the drag legend’s eight-year winning streak.

While Cumming was unable to accept his award in person, he did take to social media to express his excitement for the win.

“Thank you to all the Traitors crew up at Ardos castle who keep smiling despite the long hours and the Scottish weather, and sweet baby Jesus, how could I forget the amazing cast who were so fun to play with,” he wrote on Instagram.

The winning didn’t stop there for Cumming and The Traitors US, with the popular Peacock series earning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.

“We are so grateful because we are a new show, and you guys, you know, when you like something, you tend to stick to it, which is a good quality. But we appreciate it all the more,” the bisexual talent said during his acceptance speech.

In a recent interview with Out, Cummings opened up about The Traitors US beating out RuPaul’s Drag Race at last year’s Emmy, revealing that it was a “bittersweet” feeling.

“I didn’t quite understand the full portent of it until it was nearly happening,” he continued.

Cummings went on to say that he felt “terrible” while speaking with some of the Drag Race season 16 stars at the event.

Fortunately, the queens embraced the X-2: X-Men United star, with the latter adding: “They said, “Oh, you know if anyone’s going to win it apart from Ru, it should be you and your show because it’s carrying on the mantle.’

As for Ru, Cummings revealed to Out that the legendary drag icon had only one thing to say to him after his win–– “Condragulations.”

Despite failing to clinch a ninth consecutive Emmy, RuPaul still holds the record for most wins in the Outstanding Host category and remains the most-awarded Black entertainer in Emmy history.

Cummings’ recent interview comes a few weeks after The Traitors US season three premiered on Peacock.

Like previous entries, the new batch of contestants – including Drag Race’s Bob the Drag Queen – arrived at Cumming’s glorious castle in the Scottish Highlands to play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” in hopes of winning up to $250,000.

Amongst them are “Traitors”, a group of contestants selected by Cumming whose job is to “murder” the remaining players – the “Faithfuls” – while remaining undetected to steal the final prize fund for themselves.

You can watch new episodes of The Traitors US every Thursday and new episodes of Drag Race season 17 every Saturday on the streamer for all things drag, WOW Presents Plus.