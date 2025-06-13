Adults star Jack Innanen addresses his sexuality

Jack Innanen has opened up about his sexuality.

The actor and TikTok star recently appeared on Disgraceful with Grace O’Malley, where he reflected on his middle school experiences and how classmates would label him as gay.

“And that was the first time I ever questioned my [sexuality],” Innanen explained. “Some kid was like, ‘You’re gay’, and he meant it homophobically. But I never [questioned it]. I went home [and thought], ‘Am I gay?’”

He continued: “I’ve never said this before, but I looked at a picture of a man and was like, ‘No, not gay. Why did he say that?’ I went back to school, ‘Dude, I’m not.’ Naked guy? Nothing. Naked girl? My pants are kind of tight.”

Inannan rose to fame in 2022 with his viral TikTok videos, amassing over three million followers on the platform. He went on to land guest roles in the Canadian comedy series The Dessert (2023) and The Office Movers (2024).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier this year, he secured his breakout role as the “sexually fluid” Paul Baker in FX’s comedy Adults, which follows five friends in their twenties as they navigate adulthood in Queens, New York.

The series quickly became a hit with both fans and critics, with several scenes — ranging from Charlie Cox’s unhinged guest appearance to Paul Baker’s attempt to sell a gun to someone with an unusually complicated vocabulary — going viral on social media.

Fans of the series have also dubbed Paul Baker and Anton (Owen Thiele), affectionately nicknamed “Panton”, the “best ship of the year,” while sharing hopes for their relationship to develop further in a potential second season.

The two beloved characters start the series with a tight platonic bond — Paul is in a relationship with the iconic Issa (Amita Rao) — but later episodes reveal a budding romantic connection.

As of writing, Adults has not been renewed (yet). Given the current climate in the entertainment industry — where a ridiculous number of new shows are cancelled after just one season — fans have been campaigning hard for a renewal.

Adults is now available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus – check out the best reactions to “Panton” here.