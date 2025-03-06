A Nice Indian Boy: Jonathan Groff and Karan Soni’s rom-com receives hilarious first trailer

The first trailer has arrived for A Nice Indian Boy, starring Looking actor Jonathan Groff and Deadpool’s Karan Soni.

Based on Madhuri Shekar’s hit play of the same name, the upcoming romantic comedy follows “socially-reserved doctor Naveen (Soni), who brings his fiancé Jay” – played by Groff – “home to meet his traditional family”.

The synopsis adds: “[Naveen’s family] must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams”.

In addition to Groff and Soni, the film stars Sunita Mani (Fantasmas), Zarna Garg (To the Letter), Harish Patel (Eternals), Peter S Kim (Shrinking), Sas Goldberg (Only Murders in the Building) and Sean Amsing (Animal Control).

A Nice Indian Boy was directed by doctor and screenwriter Roshan Sethi, the co-creator of the hit Fox TV series The Resident and visionary behind the critically acclaimed 2021 romantic comedy 7 Days – which also stars Soni.

Eric Randall, who has written for various TV series, including In The Dark (2019), Bones (2017), and Elsbeth (2024), penned the script.

After months of waiting, the first trailer for A Nice Indian Boy was finally released on 5 March.

At the start of the teaser, Naveen’s awkward love life is on full display, with the doctor failing to leave a nice message for a guy named Jeremy.

However, Naveen’s luck begins to change when he meets the dreamy photographer Jay – who invites him to a film screening.

As the trailer progresses, the pair continue to get close, with Jay revealing to Naveen that he was adopted and raised by an Indian family.

While their future seems bright, chaos ensues after Naveen introduces Jay to his parents.

A Nice Indian Boy premiered at SXSW and BFI Film Festival in 2024, where it received praise from critics for its humour, Soni and Groff’s performances, and its refreshing representation of the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

The rom-com also boasts a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fortunately, moviegoers won’t have to wait too long for the release of A Nice Indian Boy, with the film scheduled to hit cinemas in the US on 4 April.

As of writing, a release date for the UK and other international territories has yet to be announced.

Watch the full trailer for A Nice Indian Boy here or below!