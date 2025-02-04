“Give us a spin-off!:” Fans react to Tarlos’ fate in the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale

Tarlos’ journey on 9-1-1: Lone Star has come to an end, and fans (including us) are devastated.

Back in September, it was revealed that the first responder drama’s fifth season would be its last.

In a statement, Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn said: “From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere.

“Now, in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.”

Over the last few months, fans have immersed themselves in the final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star – which saw our favourite Station 126 first responders deal with various large-scale disasters – such as a deadly train derailment and an asteroid crash.

While the show’s final run was filled with action-packed moments, it also featured a heartwarming series finale that beautifully concluded each of the characters’ story arcs – including fan-favourite power couple Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand and Carlos Reyes aka Tarlos.

Throughout the season, the lovebirds had plenty of roadblocks thrown their way.

From Carlos’ tireless and all-encompassing search for his father’s killer to TK’s stepfather Enzo getting arrested for fraud slash conspiracy, the newlywed’s relationship went through quite a bit of strain.

The couple faced another hurdle when TK started the process of adopting his half-brother Jonah following Enzo’s detainment.

While Carlos initially resisted the plan, he eventually came around to the idea of being a parent to his toddler brother-in-law.

However, despite their heartwarming push for adoption, things came to a crashing halt when a social worker rejected their bid due to the dangers of their jobs.

Fortunately, the writers gave Tarlos the happy ending they deserved in the final moments of the series finale – which saw the couple gain custody of Jonah after TK quit his job as an EMT.

Since the conclusion of 9-1-1: Lone Star, fans have flocked to social media to share their reactions to the conclusion of TK and Carlos’ story.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Moreee more more than happy for them, each one of them found his perfect soulmate.. And now they will be the perfect family for Jonah.”

Another fan tweeted: “Tarlos will always have a special place in my heart. I’ll miss them! Hopefully, it’s not goodbye. PLEASE GIVE US A SPINOFF!”

A third viewer added: “I’m honestly so happy that Tarlos got their happy ending though like I was 100% prepared for a bury your gays trope, but their happy ending just made me so happy but also sad that we won’t see more of them.”

Here’s hoping Tarlos will return to our screens soon in a new show or on future episodes of ABC’s 9-1-1.