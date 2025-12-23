“2026 will be a big year”: Alice Oseman shares exciting update on Heartstopper Forever

Alice Oseman has shared exciting new details about Heartstopper Forever in a new candid statement.

On 21 December, the Solitare author surprised fans with an “end of year” update on the final instalment of the beloved Netflix series.

“I know many of you are impatient for updates, but we can’t share anything from the film yet because it’s still not quite finished… I looked through all my photos, and there’s so little I can share without spoiling anything!! I want you to have a spoiler-free experience!” Oseman wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“We have been in post-production for a few months, and we’ve made a lot of progress! We’ve nearly finished editing the picture, and we’ve begun working on animation, score, and VFX. We’ll soon be heading into the colour grade and sound design phase.

“Then the film will be dubbed in many different languages, which takes a few months. Then we get to the fun bit for you guys. I’m very nervous and scared about what you’ll think of it… but that’s probably normal!”

Towards the end of their post, Oseman teased that 2026 will be a “big year for Heartstopper,” adding that a new Webtoon and a Tapas Q&A for the webcomic will be coming soon.

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the beloved writer’s comment section with supportive messages, with one person writing: “Heartstopper forever. Thank you for everything!!! Love you sooo much, Alice.”

Another Heartstopper enthusiast added: “The busiest bee. Thank you for everything. All your hard work brings so many people immeasurable joy.”

Oseman’s latest updates come a few months after they teased that Heartstopper Forever will include “quite a few surprises.”

While attending the Edinburgh International Book Festival in August, the Loveless author said: “I don’t know what I can say about the movie that you guys probably don’t already know… It’s based on Volume Six; it’s also based on the Nick and Charlie novella.

“What I could say… I mean, I’ve talked a little bit earlier about how it’s been very difficult to implement the events of the novella in Volume Six. Well, in the film, I have found a different way to approach this problem, and so there is a point in the movie where we slightly diverge from the events of volume six, and it takes a slightly different path to get to the ending, which I find really fun and exciting.”

As of this writing, an official release date for Heartstopper Forever has not been announced.

The official synopsis reads: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

Wash Westmoreland, who’s best known for Still Alice (2014) and Colette (2018), is set to direct the film. Connor and Locke serve as executive producers alongside Oseman, Patrick Walters, Ian Canning, Emile Sherman and Euros Lyn.

The film will also see the return of William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Jenny Walser as Tori, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Fisayo Akinade as Nathan, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh, Bradley Riches as James and Bel Priestly as Naomi.