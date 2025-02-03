2025 Grammys: Here are all the notable LGBTQ+ moments and winners

Several LGBTQIA+ artists were honoured at last night’s 67th Annual Grammy Awards.
For this year’s festivities, comedian Trevor Noah led the memorable event, featuring appearances from Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Charli xcx.
Alongside the show’s star-studded roster and heartwarming tributes to those affected by the California wildfires – the evening was filled with an array of LGBTQIA+ winners and showstopping moments.
Emerging rap songstress Doechii took home her first-ever Grammy award, with her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal winning Best Rap Album.
This incredible feat makes her the third female rapper to win the coveted trophy, following Lauryn Hill’s classic 1998 record The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and Cardi B’s hit 2018 album Invasion of Privacy.
While accepting the award, the ‘Denial is a River’ singer delivered a powerful speech about her journey as an artist.
“I don’t want to make this long, but this category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won Lauryn Hill, three women have won, Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii,” she tearfully exclaimed.
“I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bore my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get. And I have to thank God and I have to thank my beautiful mother for coaching me. I want to thank my label and my engineer, Jada, for everything she did. My fans to the swamp.”
The bisexual superstar also gave an inspiring message to other Black women with dreams of breaking into music.
“I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now and I want to tell you, you can do it,” she said.
“Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tells you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark, or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic, or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be– to be right where you are – and I am a testimony.”
Chappell Roan, who catapulted to mainstream superstardom last year with her queer anthem ‘Good Luck, Babe,’ earned her first Grammy for Best New Artist.
During her acceptance speech, the ‘Pink Pony Club’ talent thanked her family, friends, and fans before advocating for artists to receive liveable wages and better healthcare from record labels.
“I told myself, if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially to developing artists,” she told the crowd.
“Because I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor, and when I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and could not afford health insurance. It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanised to not have healthcare.
“And if my label would have prioritised artists’ health I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to. So record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you but do you got us?”
Midway through the show, Gaga debuted her brand new single, ‘Abracadabra’ – and its stunning music video, featuring high-energy choreography and jaw-dropping costumes.
The ‘Disease’ songstress also took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for her track with Bruno Mars, ‘Die With A Smile.’
After making her way to the stage, Gaga showcased her dedicated support for the LGBTQIA+ community with a powerful speech.
“I just want to say tonight, trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love,” she exclaimed.
LGBTQIA+ ally and pop princess Charli xcx joined the evening’s first-time Grammy winners club by securing Best Dance Pop Recording, Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package awards.
Taking to Instagram, the ‘Apple’ singer celebrated her incredible feats, writing: “We’ve won 3 Grammys! This is for all of you who’ve been with me through years and years of this never really being a thing for us… I hope I made you proud this year <3 I love you all so much.”
St. Vincent dominated the Alternative and Rock categories, taking home awards for Best Alternative Music Performance for ‘Flea,’ Best Rock Song for ‘Broken Man,’ and Best Alternative Music Album for All Born Screaming.
Lastly, it was a big night for Beyoncé and her critically acclaimed album Cowboy Carter, which nabbed three awards: Best Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Album of the Year (finally!).
In addition to extending her run as the most decorated artist in Grammy history, Bey has become the first Black artist to ever win the Best Country Album category and the fourth Black woman to take home the Album of the Year award.
“I just feel very full and very honoured. It’s been many, many years, and I just want to thank the Grammy, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work,” Beyoncé told the crowd while accepting her coveted Album of the Year award.
“I want to dedicate this to Miss [Linda] Martell and I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors. Good bless y’all thank you so much.”
Other notable winners include Sabrina Carpenter (Best Pop Solo Performance Best Remixed Recording and Best Pop Vocal Album), SZA (Best R&B Song), and Kacey Musgraves (Best Country Song).
Alongside the show’s talented honourees, viewers were treated to incredible performances from Billie Eilish, Doechii, Charli, Chappell, and Janelle Monáe.
Check out the full list of winners here or below.
Album Of The Year
- André 3000 – New Blue Sun
- Beyoncé – COWBOY CARTER – WINNER
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n‘ Sweet
- Charli xcx – BRAT
- Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4 –
- Billie Eilish – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
- Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift – THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Song Of The Year
- ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)‘
- ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER‘
- ‘Die With A Smile’
- ‘Fortnight‘
- ‘Good Luck, Babe!‘
- ‘Not Like Us‘ – WINNER
- ‘Please Please Please’
- ‘TEXAS HOLD’ EM’
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Chappell Roan – – WINNER
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Record Of The Year
- Beyoncé – ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’
- Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso‘
- Charli xcx – ‘360‘
- Billie Eilish – ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’
- Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us – WINNER
- Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
- Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – ‘Fortnight‘
Producer Of The Year, non-classical
- Alissia
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro – WINNER
Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical
- Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen – WINNER
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- RAYE
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Beyoncé – ‘BODYGUARD’
- Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso‘ – WINNER
- Charli xcx – ‘Apple’
- Billie Eilish – ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’
- Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – ‘us.‘
- Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – ‘LEVII’S JEANS’
- Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’
- Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – ‘the boy is mine’
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With A Smile‘ – WINNER
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n‘ Sweet – WINNER
- Billie Eilish – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
- Ariana Grande – eternal sunshine
- Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift – THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Disclosure – ‘She’s Gone, Dance On’
- Four Tet – ‘Loved’
- Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – ‘leavemealone‘
- Justice & Tame Impala – ‘Neverender‘ – WINNER
- KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino – ‘Witchy’
Best Pop Dance Recording
- Madison Beer – ‘Make You Mine’
- Charli xcx – ‘Von dutch‘ – WINNER
- Billie Eilish – ‘L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]‘
- Ariana Grande – ‘yes, and?‘
- Troye Sivan – ‘Got Me Started’
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Charli xcx – BRAT – WINNER
- Four Tet – Three
- Justice – Hyperdrama
- KAYTRANADA – TIMELESS
- Zedd – Telos
Best Remixed Recording
- ‘Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix’
- ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]’
- ‘Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)‘ – WINNER
- ‘Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix‘
- ‘Von dutch‘
Best Rock Performance
- The Beatles – ‘Now and Then‘ – WINNER
- The Black Keys – ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’
- Green Day – ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’
- IDLES – ‘Gift Horse’
- Pearl Jam – ‘Dark Matter’
- St. Vincent – ‘Broken Man‘
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Cage The Elephant – ‘Neon Pill’
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Song Of The Lake’
- Fontaines D.C. – ‘Starburster‘
- Kim Gordon – ‘BYE BYE’
- St. Vincent – ‘Flea‘ – WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wild God
- Clairo – Charm
- Kim Gordon – The Collective
- Brittany Howard – What Now
- St. Vincent – All Born Screaming – WINNER
Best R&B Performance
- Jhené Aiko – ‘Guidance’
- Chris Brown – ‘Residuals’
- Coco Jones – ‘Here We Go (Uh Oh)‘
- Muni Long – ‘Made For Me (Live On BET)‘ – WINNER
- SZA – ‘Saturn‘
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Avery*Sunshine – ‘So Glad to Know You‘ – WINNER
- Durand Bernarr – ‘En Route’
- Childish Gambino – ‘Bando Stone & the New World‘
- Kehlani – ‘Crash’
- NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) – ‘Why Lawd?‘ – WINNER
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Marsha Ambrosius – ‘Wet’
- Kenyon Dixon – ‘Can I Have This Groove’
- Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald – ‘No Lie’
- Muni Long – ‘Make Me Forget’
- Lucky Daye – ‘That’s You‘ – WINNER
Best R&B Album
- Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe) – WINNER
- Lalah Hathaway – VANTABLACK
- Muni Long – Revenge
- Lucky Daye – Algorithm
- Usher – COMING HOME
Best Música Urbana Album
- Bad Bunny – nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
- J Balvin – Rayo
- Feid – FERXXOCALIPSIS
- Residente – LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN – WINNER
- Young Miko – att.
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
- – ‘KEHLANI‘
- Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
- – ‘SPAGHETTII‘
- Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd – “We Still Don’t Trust You”
- Latto – ‘Big Mama’
- Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – ‘3‘ – WINNER
Best Rap Song
- ”Asteroids’
- ‘Carnival’
- ‘Like That’
- ‘Not Like Us‘ – WINNER
- ‘Yeah Glo!’
Best Rap Performance
- Cardi B – ‘Enough (Miami)’
- Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – ‘When The Sun Shines Again’
- Doechii – ‘NISSAN ALTIMA’
- Eminem – ‘Houdini’
- Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar – ‘Like That’
- GloRilla – ‘Yeah Glo!’
- Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us‘ – WINNER
Best Rap Album
- J. Cole – Might Delete Later
- Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol. 1
- Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal – WINNER
- Eminem – The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
- Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma [From “Twisters: The Album”]
- Better Place [From “TROLLS Band Together”]
- Can’t Catch Me Now [From “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”]
- It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] – WINNER
- Love Will Survive [From “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”]
Best Country Solo Performance
- Beyoncé – ’16 CARRIAGES’
- Jelly Roll – ‘I Am Not Okay’
- Kacey Musgraves – ‘The Architect’
- Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
- Chris Stapleton – ‘It Takes A Woman‘ – WINNER
Best Country Song
- ‘The Architect’ – WINNER
- ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
- ‘I Am Not Okay‘
- ‘I Had Some Help’
- ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’
Best Country Album
- Beyoncé – COWBOY CARTER – WINNER
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
- Chris Stapleton – Higher
- Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Best African Music Performance
- Yemi Alade – ‘Tomorrow‘
- Asake & Wizkid – ‘MMS’
- Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay – ‘Sensational’
- Burna Boy – ‘Higher’
- Tems – ‘Love Me JeJe‘ – WINNER
Best Global Music Album
- Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – ALKEBULAN II – WINNER
- Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes
- Rema – Heis
- Antonio Rey – Historias de un Flamenco
- Tems – Born in the Wild
Best Musical Theater Album
- Hell’s Kitchen – WINNER
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- The Wiz
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan – ‘Cowboys Cry Too’
- Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus – ‘II MOST WANTED‘ – WINNER
- Brothers Osborne – ‘Break Mine’
- Dan + Shay – ‘Bigger Houses’
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’
Best Folk Album
- American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet
- Madi Diaz – Weird Faith
- Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
- Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland – WINNER