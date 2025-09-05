Candace Owens’ complete track record of hate

Candace Owens is a case study in how people can change. In 2015, she was the CEO of a now-defunct website that published blog posts about Trump’s small penis and the “bat-shit-crazy antics of the Republican Tea Party.”

She later had ambitions to create a website that would out online bullies, which was seen by many as an attempt to dox people. But in response, Owens was doxed by her critics, and she blamed liberals, saying the situation made her “[become] a conservative overnight.”

Since then, Owens has become a key figure of the far right and is now embroiled in a lawsuit with Emmanuel Macron and his wife.

As a face of American hate, here’s Owens’ complete track record as it relates to LGBTQIA+ people and other minority groups.

July 28, 2017

In a video on her YouTube channel, Owens expresses her support for the Trump administration’s trans military ban, saying, “I cannot think of anybody’s emotional capabilities that are more unstable than somebody that is transitioning from a male to a female.”

April 18, 2018

In a speech at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event, Owens says, “There’s an ideological civil war happening. Black people that are focused on their past and shouting about slavery and Black people that are focused on their futures.” At the time, Owens was the communications director for TPUSA.

April 20, 2018

Owens writes on X that Black Lives Matter protesters are “a bunch of whiny toddlers, pretending to be oppressed for attention.”

On Joe Rogan’s podcast, Owens says, “I fully support gay marriage” when asked for an opinion she holds that differs from classic conservatism.

July 7, 2018

In an anti-Muslim and anti-immigration rant on X, Owens says, “Europe will fall and become a Muslim majority continent by 2050.”

Dec. 11, 2018

At a private launch party for Turning Point UK, Owens says she doesn’t have “any problems at all with the word nationalism” and believes the term has been unfairly tainted by Adolf Hitler.

“If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK fine. The problem is that… he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. That’s not, to me, that’s not nationalism.”

Dec. 18, 2018

Owens tweets, “Trans women competing in Miss Universe pageants and in sports competitions makes a complete and utter mockery of modern feminism,” adding that “men [referring to trans women] now have an avenue to slowly take over and dominate everything — so long as they ‘self-identify’ as women.”

March 3, 2019

Owens begins hosting a podcast for Prager University, a right-wing media group known for spreading misinformation about trans health care and for advocating against Pride Month. In her work, she says Black people had better lives under Jim Crow, defends American slavery, decries feminism and describes the so-called “transgender lobby” as “vicious and dangerous.”

March 15, 2019

Two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, are attacked by a white supremacist and 51 people are killed. The shooter names Owens as a prime influence while parroting far-right conspiracy theories of white genocide. Owens responds on X with an “LOL!” and denies her influence: “I’ve never created any content espousing my views on the 2nd Amendment or Islam.”

April 9, 2019

Following the Christchurch shootings, the House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the global resurgence of white nationalism. Republican minority leaders select Owens to speak as a witness. Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu plays a video of Owens’ Hitler comments, which the senior vice president of the Anti-Defamation League says feeds white nationalist ideology.

June 23, 2019

Owens hosts Mario Lopez on her PragerU show, where he calls it “dangerous” for parents to affirm trans identities of their children at a young age.

PFLAG responds to Lopez’s comments on X and offers him help understanding “what being #transgender means.”

While Lopez would go on to apologize for his statements, Owens posts that “sick” leftists publicly bullied him into it.

Nov. 20, 2019

Owens belittles Transgender Day of Remembrance. She asks, “Is there a black on black crime Remembrance Day? I’m thinking if 331 trans people annually warrants a whole day — but yet 125 black people were shot this week in Chicago alone, we might be up for like, a whole year of remembrance. To mourn our lost siblings: most of them men.”

Dec. 30, 2019

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil cancels a planned appearance of Owens on her podcast, saying that her appearance would make trans employees feel “unsafe.”

Feb. 27, 2020

On Glenn Beck’s podcast, Owens goes on a transphobic rant:

“I’m so outwardly spoken against the trans movement… That is one of the most dangerous things that’s happening right now. Weakening men, turning men into women. It is an evil thing that’s happening right now with the trans movement.”

Sept. 6, 2020

Owens calls the “trans movement” “actually satanic” in a segment of PragerU’s “The Candace Owens Show.”

Nov. 14, 2020

Owens attacks Harry Styles on X for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue.

Aug. 26, 2021

On her podcast, Owens says that former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade’s then-13-year-old daughter Zaya is transgender because of Wade’s failures as a father.

“His son now says that he is a woman… Your child learned this behaviour because there was an absence of masculinity in that child’s life and that makes sense for a basketball player.”

March 31, 2022

The Walt Disney Company posts a statement opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. In response, Owens brands the company as “child groomers and pedophiles” and urges a Disney boycott.

April 5, 2022

Owens frames gay marriage as a “slippery slope” enabling the moral decline of America.

May 25, 2022

In the days after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people, 4chan users spread images that falsely claim the perpetrator was transgender. Owens accuses the shooter of “cross-dressing” and being “mentally disturbed and abused.”

Later that day, a 17-year-old trans girl is attacked in El Paso, Texas. The girl says the men grabbed her and said she is “perverting kids” and a “mental health freak.”