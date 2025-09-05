Candace Owens’ complete track record of hate

Candace Owens is a case study in how people can change. In 2015, she was the CEO of a now-defunct website that published blog posts about Trump’s small penis and the “bat-shit-crazy antics of the Republican Tea Party.”
She later had ambitions to create a website that would out online bullies, which was seen by many as an attempt to dox people. But in response, Owens was doxed by her critics, and she blamed liberals, saying the situation made her “[become] a conservative overnight.”
Since then, Owens has become a key figure of the far right and is now embroiled in a lawsuit with Emmanuel Macron and his wife.
As a face of American hate, here’s Owens’ complete track record as it relates to LGBTQIA+ people and other minority groups.
July 28, 2017
In a video on her YouTube channel, Owens expresses her support for the Trump administration’s trans military ban, saying, “I cannot think of anybody’s emotional capabilities that are more unstable than somebody that is transitioning from a male to a female.”
April 18, 2018
In a speech at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event, Owens says, “There’s an ideological civil war happening. Black people that are focused on their past and shouting about slavery and Black people that are focused on their futures.” At the time, Owens was the communications director for TPUSA.
April 20, 2018
Owens writes on X that Black Lives Matter protesters are “a bunch of whiny toddlers, pretending to be oppressed for attention.”
On Joe Rogan’s podcast, Owens says, “I fully support gay marriage” when asked for an opinion she holds that differs from classic conservatism.
July 7, 2018
In an anti-Muslim and anti-immigration rant on X, Owens says, “Europe will fall and become a Muslim majority continent by 2050.”
Dec. 11, 2018
At a private launch party for Turning Point UK, Owens says she doesn’t have “any problems at all with the word nationalism” and believes the term has been unfairly tainted by Adolf Hitler.
“If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK fine. The problem is that… he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. That’s not, to me, that’s not nationalism.”
Dec. 18, 2018
Owens tweets, “Trans women competing in Miss Universe pageants and in sports competitions makes a complete and utter mockery of modern feminism,” adding that “men [referring to trans women] now have an avenue to slowly take over and dominate everything — so long as they ‘self-identify’ as women.”
March 3, 2019
Owens begins hosting a podcast for Prager University, a right-wing media group known for spreading misinformation about trans health care and for advocating against Pride Month. In her work, she says Black people had better lives under Jim Crow, defends American slavery, decries feminism and describes the so-called “transgender lobby” as “vicious and dangerous.”
March 15, 2019
Two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, are attacked by a white supremacist and 51 people are killed. The shooter names Owens as a prime influence while parroting far-right conspiracy theories of white genocide. Owens responds on X with an “LOL!” and denies her influence: “I’ve never created any content espousing my views on the 2nd Amendment or Islam.”
April 9, 2019
Following the Christchurch shootings, the House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the global resurgence of white nationalism. Republican minority leaders select Owens to speak as a witness. Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu plays a video of Owens’ Hitler comments, which the senior vice president of the Anti-Defamation League says feeds white nationalist ideology.
June 23, 2019
Owens hosts Mario Lopez on her PragerU show, where he calls it “dangerous” for parents to affirm trans identities of their children at a young age.
PFLAG responds to Lopez’s comments on X and offers him help understanding “what being #transgender means.”
While Lopez would go on to apologize for his statements, Owens posts that “sick” leftists publicly bullied him into it.
Nov. 20, 2019
Owens belittles Transgender Day of Remembrance. She asks, “Is there a black on black crime Remembrance Day? I’m thinking if 331 trans people annually warrants a whole day — but yet 125 black people were shot this week in Chicago alone, we might be up for like, a whole year of remembrance. To mourn our lost siblings: most of them men.”
Dec. 30, 2019
Actress and activist Jameela Jamil cancels a planned appearance of Owens on her podcast, saying that her appearance would make trans employees feel “unsafe.”
Feb. 27, 2020
On Glenn Beck’s podcast, Owens goes on a transphobic rant:
“I’m so outwardly spoken against the trans movement… That is one of the most dangerous things that’s happening right now. Weakening men, turning men into women. It is an evil thing that’s happening right now with the trans movement.”
Sept. 6, 2020
Owens calls the “trans movement” “actually satanic” in a segment of PragerU’s “The Candace Owens Show.”
Nov. 14, 2020
Owens attacks Harry Styles on X for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue.
Harry Styles defended by fans after Candace Owens dissed him for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue. pic.twitter.com/eNgVEIJKm5
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2020
Aug. 26, 2021
On her podcast, Owens says that former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade’s then-13-year-old daughter Zaya is transgender because of Wade’s failures as a father.
“His son now says that he is a woman… Your child learned this behaviour because there was an absence of masculinity in that child’s life and that makes sense for a basketball player.”
March 31, 2022
The Walt Disney Company posts a statement opposing Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. In response, Owens brands the company as “child groomers and pedophiles” and urges a Disney boycott.
April 5, 2022
Owens frames gay marriage as a “slippery slope” enabling the moral decline of America.
May 25, 2022
In the days after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people, 4chan users spread images that falsely claim the perpetrator was transgender. Owens accuses the shooter of “cross-dressing” and being “mentally disturbed and abused.”
Later that day, a 17-year-old trans girl is attacked in El Paso, Texas. The girl says the men grabbed her and said she is “perverting kids” and a “mental health freak.”
June 15, 2022
Owens goes on a homophobic and transphobic rant about Pride Month:
“I think it should be called shame month. It’s absolute debauchery. Adults are getting behind this narrative so they can have a woke T-shirt on and say ‘I love my children.’ They should have their children taken away from them because it’s child abuse.”
May 16, 2023
Owens compares being transgender to having cancer:
“Yes, it’s an ill[ness], it’s a cancer and we should fight it. But it is not an ideology that can survive itself because, well, it can’t reproduce.”
June 9, 2023
YouTube suspends Owens’ YouTube account for comments that violate their hate speech policy.
July 14, 2023
On her podcast, Owens says that homosexuality is a “social contagion.” A few days later, she blames gay men for pedophilia in the church.
“It is gay men that are abusing children… The issue is that we have homosexual men that have invaded [the Catholic Church].”
Jan. 4, 2024
In the wake of a school shooting in Iowa — where the perpetrator used he/they pronouns on social media — Owens posts to X that “the entire LGBTQ movement brought with it a sexual plague on our society.”
Feb. 14, 2024
In an Instagram post, Owens accuses what she describes as “political Jews” of inventing anti-Semitism as a manipulation tool.
March 7, 2024
While defending antisemitic remarks by Kanye West, Owens claims there is a ring of “quite sinister” Jews that is conspiring to keep their voices silenced.
March 22, 2024
Owens stops working at The Daily Wire and soon starts posting more frequently on her YouTube channel, which currently has 4.58 million subscribers. Her videos, which often garner millions of views, are aggressively anti-LGBTQIA+. She says her project is meant to clear the name of convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.
June 14, 2024
On her show, Owens claims that the U.S. is “held hostage by Israel” and suggests the American Israel Public Affairs Committee was behind the assassination of JFK.
July 12, 2024
In an exchange with Don Lemon, Owens blames “perverts” for what she calls the redefinition of words, lamenting that she can no longer use the word “faggot” as it is seen as hateful — while using it several times. When asked if she believes same-sex marriage is a sin, she says yes.
“Yes, you’re sinning… You are in a sinful relationship. I actually don’t believe marriage can be between two men,” she tells Lemon.
Aug. 28, 2024
Owens claims TikTok is socially engineering men to be gay:
“Women are being socially engineered to hate men, and men are being socially engineered to be gay… They’re just making men more and more effeminate, encouraging effeminate behaviour.”
Sept. 9, 2024
Owens’ YouTube channel is suspended for a week and demonetised for violating hate‑speech policies, with one cited video being an interview with Kanye West in which she spread the antisemitic trope that Jews control the media.
Oct. 15, 2024
Owens’ former boss, Dennis Prager, publicly releases a letter he privately sent to Owens after she failed to respond. He admonishes her for her repeated antisemitic attacks that Israel was founded as a haven for pedophiles by Jews who committed ritualistic killings of Christian children, as well as claims that Jews were responsible for violence against Catholics.
Dec. 3, 2024
Owens falsely accuses Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being a “homosexual” in a post expressing her support for Russia.
Jan. 22, 2025
Following a school shooting in Tennessee, Owens is again named as an influence in the shooter’s manifesto.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron have filed a defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens.
The lawsuit seeks damages from Owens for spreading allegations about the couple, including that the First Lady was born male. pic.twitter.com/4pPKjwHK0P
— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2025
July 23, 2025
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron file a defamation lawsuit against Owens, likely because of her multi‑part series, Becoming Brigitte. The series falsely claims Mrs. Macron is secretly transgender. The Macrons say that Owens has made money from her lies, selling T-shirts mocking the First Lady.
The Macrons hire Tom Clare, the lawyer who represented Dominion Voting Systems in defamation cases against Fox News, as their attorney.
This lawsuit comes despite Trump allegedly asking Owens to stop.
Aug. 5, 2025
After the lawsuit is filed, Owens makes a $300,000 bet with Piers Morgan on live TV that Brigitte Macron “was born a man”.
