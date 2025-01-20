HOWL redefines sexual wellness with taboo-busting sex education platform

This month, HOWL has unveiled some exciting new products including an expanded event offering, and the launch of HOWL MEDIA — a first-of-its-kind media platform for taboo-breaking sex education and viral content.

Born as a queer rave in 2019, HOWL quickly became a cultural force. By 2021, it launched its first lube, and now, after four years of organic, community-driven growth, HOWL is going global.

2025 sees them craft their brand around three core pillars: experiential events, sex tech products and sex education content.

The year will see them expand their events offering to encompass HOWL raves, HOWL cabaret, HOWL XX and HOWL Pride Festival.

Their beloved CBD lube product offering will expand to include MAINLINE HOWL, BB HOWL and XL HOWL.

Finally, the year will see the ascent of HOWL MEDIA: a platform dedicated to redefining pleasure across a sex education database, viral campaigns and content, and brand partnerships with the likes of Feeld and Grindr.

“Shame has no place in our world,” says HOWL founder Samuel Douek. “It’s time to break down the walls that divide us and unite in the name of pleasure”

No other sexual wellness brand is doing what HOWL is doing. Through radical transparency, world-class products, groundbreaking education, and unforgettable events, HOWL’s mission is to dismantle shame and champion pleasure for everybody — regardless of gender, sexuality, age, size, or race.