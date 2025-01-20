Boudica Music Conference returns this weekend

Boudica Music Conference returns for its fourth edition on 24th January, hosting a day and night dedicated

to exchanging knowledge to empower Female, Trans+ and Non-Binary people within music, in an accessible

and safer environment at FOLD, London.

Boudica has curated a terrific lineup of industry professionals such as Juliana Huxtable, Nadine Noor (PXSSY PALACE), Jaguar (BBC Radio 1), Eden Topall-Rabanes (Riposte / HOWL), Charisse C, Charles Green (Omni Artists), Katherine Cantwell (Heavenly Recordings), Hannah Shogbola (United Talent, Daju) and many more to share their knowledge, experience and advice to those interested in pursuing a career in music.

Following the daytime conference, Boudica at night sees Juliana Huxtable, Lolsnake, Samantha Togni, Teecra and the winner of Boudica’s DJ Mentorship, Boo, takeover the FOLD sound system until late.

Boudica is a multidisciplinary platform built to spotlight Female, Trans+ and Non-Binary people within music.

Founded in 2019 by Samantha Togni, Boudica is an international event series holding a residency at FOLD, a record label and a conference series. In 2023, they initiated an ongoing, collaborative relationship with Pioneer DJ / AlphaTheta’s Start From Scratch series to support LGBTQIA+ communities across Europe. So far, they have held workshops, educational panels and events in Bologna, Cologne, Prague, Tallinn and more.

Boudica’s enduring mission is to inspire, develop and nurture talented artists who typically lack the necessary

resources to flourish, offering gender minorities in music the tools to do so.

Since 2020, they have hosted Boudica Music Conference at Freemasons’ Hall in London, the Museum of Modern

Art Bologna (MAMbo), and FOLD in London. On 24th January 2025, they return to the epicentre of London’s

Queer music scene, FOLD, to host their fourth edition of the Boudica Music Conference.

Once again, Boudica will present a day and night dedicated to exchanging knowledge in an accessible and safer environment. Alongside their usual programme of panels and electronic music, Boudica’s one-to-one Mentorship Hub returns, featuring Charles Green (Omni Artists), Katherine Cantwell (Heavenly Recordings), Hannah Shogbola (United Talent, Daju) and more. Plus, Boudica’s DJ Workshop, in collaboration with Pioneer DJ / AlphaTheta is back, led by Lolsnake and Riva.

Boudica Music Conference strives to encourage more Trans+, Female and Non-Binary individuals to become involved in the music industry. Boudica has curated a terrific lineup of industry professionals such as Juliana Huxtable, Eden Topall-Rabanes (Riposte / HOWL), Jaguar (BBC Radio 1), Charisse C and many more to share their knowledge, experience and advice to to those interested in pursuing a career in music.

The day will then be followed by their party at FOLD, with Juliana Huxtable, Lolsnake, Samantha Togni, Teecra and Boo, the winner of Boudica’s mentorship competition. Boo will receive DJ lessons at the Boudica Hub, the opportunity to perform a paid set at FOLD, and a business-focused session with a mentor. Support from Boo’s mentor does not end there; the rising artist will have follow-up calls with her mentor for further career development as part of Boudica’s mission to support underrepresented talent beyond the DJ booth all year round.

Boudica Music Conference is financially accessible. It is free for students, low-income and unemployed people, and operates a Pay What You Can system from £10-£15. The DJ workshops are free.

Boudica Music Conference is supported by Arts Council England, Downtown Music, Musicians’ Union, Pioneer

DJ / AlphaTheta and Resident Advisor.