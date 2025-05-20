What LGBTQIA+ travellers should know before setting sail on Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is redefining what cruising (as in a ship – get your mind out of the gutter) can look, and feel, like for LGBTQIA+ travellers. Between the 19th and 24th January, I spent five days at sea on the Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady and discovered drag shows, disco extravaganzas and destinations that aren’t necessary for you to Google, “Is my very existence as a queer person legal here?” From the ship’s delightfully camp entertainment to its inclusive crew and queer-friendly ports of call, this cruise felt like an affirming, open-armed journey from start to finish. Here’s what all LGBTQIA+ travellers should know if/when they set sail with Virgin Voyages.

Camp entertainment, lots of it

Virgin Voyages has become renowned for its inclusive and delightfully campy environment that permeates the entire ship, with a lineup of events and experiences clearly designed with the LGBTQIA’s in mind.

The “campy” element is especially embodied by the ship’s resident drag queen, aptly named The Diva. A talented singer, dancer and comedian, The Diva hosts Bingo, Diva Karaoke Night, and leads her own cabaret show, Lights, Camera, Drag!, where she explores the glitz, glamour and gossip of Tinseltown by impersonating some of the biggest film roles in history. (This was a highlight of the cruise.)

She flaunts a fierce B2–A4 vocal range, climbing up to a dazzling C5 while belting out gay anthems in the foyer. (I happened to mince past as she delivered a rendition of Cher’s ‘Believe’.) (It was so gay and so brilliant.) The Diva is also the old-school kind of queen: sharp with her wit, unafraid to banter (as in, read the audience for filth) and is best friends with a mic. If you’re interested in getting a masterclass on drag, then check out one of The Diva’s many shows.

There’s not just drag (although we wouldn’t be too mad if it was?!): Virgin Voyages offers cruise-goers electrifying events such as: UNTITLED DANCESHOW PARTYTHING, a music-video-meets-club-scene danceathon; Studio 72, where you can expect 70s icons like Diana Ross, Gloria Gaynor and Donna Summer to impregnate the ship with their disco bangers; Y2K, a turn-of-the-century celebration for arguably the greatest decade in history (I was born in 1993, so…); Scarlet Night, a ship-wide, red-drenched soiree; and PJ Party, which is exactly what it sounds like.

While I hate to single out just one event, since all of the above are excellent and absolutely worth your time, if you get the chance to watch Duel Reality, take it. A retelling of Romeo and Juliet with a circus twist, this one-hour show follows two feuding groups as they work out their differences through death-defying (and often beautiful) stunts. While the story itself follows the familiar hetero-romantic arc, the palpable tension between Duel Reality’s two hunky male leads had more than a few of us silently scripting a different ending. It was an unexpected but thrilling take on Shakespeare’s classic, and a perfect example of how Virgin Voyages doesn’t shy away from celebrating diverse interpretations of love.