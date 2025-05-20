What LGBTQIA+ travellers should know before setting sail on Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is redefining what cruising (as in a ship – get your mind out of the gutter) can look, and feel, like for LGBTQIA+ travellers. Between the 19th and 24th January, I spent five days at sea on the Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady and discovered drag shows, disco extravaganzas and destinations that aren’t necessary for you to Google, “Is my very existence as a queer person legal here?” From the ship’s delightfully camp entertainment to its inclusive crew and queer-friendly ports of call, this cruise felt like an affirming, open-armed journey from start to finish. Here’s what all LGBTQIA+ travellers should know if/when they set sail with Virgin Voyages.
Camp entertainment, lots of it
Virgin Voyages has become renowned for its inclusive and delightfully campy environment that permeates the entire ship, with a lineup of events and experiences clearly designed with the LGBTQIA’s in mind.
The “campy” element is especially embodied by the ship’s resident drag queen, aptly named The Diva. A talented singer, dancer and comedian, The Diva hosts Bingo, Diva Karaoke Night, and leads her own cabaret show, Lights, Camera, Drag!, where she explores the glitz, glamour and gossip of Tinseltown by impersonating some of the biggest film roles in history. (This was a highlight of the cruise.)
She flaunts a fierce B2–A4 vocal range, climbing up to a dazzling C5 while belting out gay anthems in the foyer. (I happened to mince past as she delivered a rendition of Cher’s ‘Believe’.) (It was so gay and so brilliant.) The Diva is also the old-school kind of queen: sharp with her wit, unafraid to banter (as in, read the audience for filth) and is best friends with a mic. If you’re interested in getting a masterclass on drag, then check out one of The Diva’s many shows.
There’s not just drag (although we wouldn’t be too mad if it was?!): Virgin Voyages offers cruise-goers electrifying events such as: UNTITLED DANCESHOW PARTYTHING, a music-video-meets-club-scene danceathon; Studio 72, where you can expect 70s icons like Diana Ross, Gloria Gaynor and Donna Summer to impregnate the ship with their disco bangers; Y2K, a turn-of-the-century celebration for arguably the greatest decade in history (I was born in 1993, so…); Scarlet Night, a ship-wide, red-drenched soiree; and PJ Party, which is exactly what it sounds like.
While I hate to single out just one event, since all of the above are excellent and absolutely worth your time, if you get the chance to watch Duel Reality, take it. A retelling of Romeo and Juliet with a circus twist, this one-hour show follows two feuding groups as they work out their differences through death-defying (and often beautiful) stunts. While the story itself follows the familiar hetero-romantic arc, the palpable tension between Duel Reality’s two hunky male leads had more than a few of us silently scripting a different ending. It was an unexpected but thrilling take on Shakespeare’s classic, and a perfect example of how Virgin Voyages doesn’t shy away from celebrating diverse interpretations of love.
Inclusive staff and crew
It’s clear that the staff and crew on Virgin Voyages have tasted the rainbow (and liked it), creating one of the most inclusive and welcoming environments I’ve ever experienced. From the moment you board, it’s obvious they’ve been trained to be respectful and attuned to the needs of LGBTQIA+ guests. Also, they were so fun and relentlessly chipper, I half-expected to be greeted with a campy musical number like this one from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. (They didn’t, so maybe there’s still room for improvement?) (Joking. I think.)
It’s not surface-level smiles, either. Virgin Voyages puts effort into training its crew to understand and respect the diverse identities of their guests, which is vital for LGBTQIA+ travellers who are well-accustomed to downplaying their identity and campness (me) while abroad. Also, it makes a huge difference when you can see LGBTQIA+ crew members, whether that’s in entertainment, hospitality or leadership. It feels like queerness is part of the fabric of Virgin Voyages, as opposed to performative. I might go even further as to say that being extra is encouraged. So, be gay!
Food! LGBTQIA+ people like food!
Personally, I’m somewhat of a selective eater in the sense that I could happily survive on baked beans, fried chicken and rice every day. So, I wasn’t exactly expecting to make the shift from entertainment journalist to food journalist after setting sail on Virgin Voyages. Their dining options, however? Even for the pickiest of eaters, it’s insane.
You have The Galley, a gargantuan food hall with burgers, all-day breakfast, sushi, tacos, ramen, salads and [insert the name of any kind of food here, they have it] at your disposal. They even did room service, which is perfect for passengers who might get a bit tiddly-widdly and crave greasy food at 1am (again, me).
I reached a state of mental equilibrium thanks to Pizza Place. Five out of five stars for hospitality, because they continued to serve me a pizza special that was only available for one day because I gushed – gushed! – about my love for their BBQ concoction. (I think I went five times?!) Directly outside of Pizza Place is Lick Me Till Ice Cream, which had a full selection of gelatos and gluten-free options.
You’ve also got Razzle Dazzle, a veggie-forward restaurant and part-performance space, Mexican cuisine in Pink Agave and The Wake, which delivers high-end steak and seafood with stunning ocean views. For pasta and Italian small places, there’s Extra Virgin, while Gunbae’s Korean BBQ combines food with interactivity and an unforgettable ambiance. At night, Razzle Dazzls transforms into Lucky Lotus, a Chinese-inspired dining venue with life-altering pork chips and stir fried noodles. (Virgin Voyages have just announced that, on its new ship, Razzle Dazzle will make an evening transformation into Rojo, a Spanish-inspired restaurant.)
Ultimately, if you’re concerned about food variety, don’t be.
LGBTQIA+ friendly destinations
Like many LGBTQIA+ people, I often find myself searching whether my very existence is legally, and socially, allowed in certain countries. (I’d have to be an actor as accomplished as Meryl Streep to hide all of this gay.) Thankfully, with its large rainbow clientele, Virgin Voyages takes you to destinations that are, at the very least, LGBTQIA+ friendly. While I can’t promise you’ll be greeted with a rainbow flag and a Mayhem vinyl at every port, you can rest assured that queerness is legally recognised in these countries.
For a bike tour on day three, we visited Costa Maya, Mexico, a place where same-sex acts have been legal since 1871 and same-sex marriage is recognised nationwide. Mexico also made history as the second country in Latin America (after Ecuador) to provide anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQIA+ people. Same-sex couples can legally adopt, and trans people are allowed to change their name and gender without requiring surgery or judicial approval.
However, like many countries that have made legal strides for LGBTQIA+ rights, homophobia and transphobia still exists, often due to Mexico’s strong Catholic majority. But there’s hope for change: in 2024, Claudia Sheinbaum was elected as the 66th President of Mexico, making history as the first woman to hold the office. A vocal supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights, Sheinbaum had previously become the first head of government in Mexico City to attend the city’s Pride Parade. As mayor, she also abolished gendered school uniforms to “promote equality between boys and girls and foster a gender-inclusive culture across society”.
(From my own perspective, I felt safe, even after squealing like the camp twat I am, wearing a pink t-shirt and riding a pink bike while screaming “I’m gonna die!” because I hadn’t ridden a bike in donkey’s years.)
On day four, we visited Roatan, Honduras for a thrilling zip-lining adventure through the lush jungle canopy. Honduras is not exactly known for its progressive stance on LGBTQIA+ rights, but the situation is gradually improving. Same-sex activity has been legal since 1880, but same-sex marriage remains illegal and anti-LGBTQIA+ discrimination persists in the country.
That said, Honduras is still largely influenced by its Catholic and Evangelical Christian communities, which can contribute to a more conservative social environment. Public attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ individuals vary, and while the legal framework does not criminalise homosexuality, societal acceptance is still a work in progress.
Exercising caution in more rural areas, where conservative views are more common, is crucial for LGBTQIA+ travellers. However, Roatan itself is a popular tourist destination and is generally more open-minded and accustomed to international visitors. While you might not see LGBTQIA+ flags flying in every establishment, the island has a reputation for being welcoming, especially in more tourist-centric zones.
Day six took us to the Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas, where we enjoyed some much-needed relaxation in paradise (and by ‘paradise,’ I mean the torrential downpour that had us all sobbing over what could’ve been). Like many Caribbean nations, the Bahamas has historically had rather… meh attitudes toward LGBTQIA+ individuals. Homosexuality was decriminalised in the country in 1991, but same-sex marriage is still illegal and there is no comprehensive anti-discrimination law protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals.
The situation for LGBTQIA+ rights in the Bahamas is somewhat complex. While it is legal for same-sex couples to engage in private sexual activity, public displays of affection are generally discouraged, particularly in more rural areas or among older generations. That said, the Bahamian government has made some progress in recent years, with more conversations around LGBTQIA+ rights and visibility. The capital, Nassau, is more cosmopolitan and tolerant compared to the smaller islands.
In Bimini, which is known for its laid-back vibe and as a frequent stop for Americans, there’s a greater sense of acceptance, especially within the tourist-heavy areas. It’s likely that rainbow people will likely feel more at ease, but as always, it’s advisable to be respectful of local customs, especially when venturing away from more tourist-centric areas.
Final thoughts: I’m far from a cruise connoisseur, having now been on a total of one cruise in my life… However! If you’re an LGBT entering your cruising era (again, mind out of the gutter) and want to sail the seas on an inclusive ship, complete with camp entertainment, delightful crew and a plethora of food options, then you’re in extremely good hands with Virgin Voyages.
For anyone looking to set sail on Scarlet Lady, see below!