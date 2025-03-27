Picture the lush mangroves of the Riviera Maya, a 620-acre nature reserve which stretches toward the coast and meets a kilometer of pristine white-sand beachfront and crystal clear turquoise sea. An area that is practically untouched, abundant with rainforest plants, palms, cacti, tropical fruit trees and flowers; home to hundreds of species of birds, as well as sea turtles.
Now imagine, tucked within, just noticeable through the lushness and the trees, is a stunning tranquil, luxury hotel. Well remarkably, deep inside Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, EDITION has managed to do just that. The result is a place of spellbinding tranquility like you’ve never seen before.
The entrance itself is a nod to Mexico’s indigenous past – designed to resemble a cenote, the hotel’s grand entryway feels like a portal to another world. Once inside, every detail has been carefully curated to reflect the country’s deep-rooted and unique Yucatan culture. From the earthy textures to the fluid architectural lines that mimic the natural landscape, it’s hard to not feel like you’re somewhere completely timeless and natural – while of course enveloped in the luxury markings of an EDITION hotel.
From the moment you step into your suite, the biggest detox of your life falls upon you. The rooms demonstrate how much of modern luxury is in fact a return to basics, the desire to escape it all: neutral tones, natural textures, and floor-to-ceiling windows which open up to breathtaking views of the mangroves. You are at one with the elements, you are grounded. You are every zen meme you have ever encountered, and you will never want to see a screen again.
Obviously, the furnishings and bedding are gorgeous. EDITION’s signature Le Labo bath products, along with the oversized soaking baths and rainfall shower only add to the calm you will feel. It’s a space designed for absolute relaxation, where you can wake up to the sounds of nature, wind down with perfectly dim lighting, and fall asleep under the glow of stars,
This sounds incredible, but is EDITION Riviera Maya queer-friendly?
It is! The resort welcomes LGBTQ+ travellers with open arms, offering a space that feels sophisticated and warm. Whether you’re looking for a tranquil escape or a vibrant social scene, the hotel staff go above and beyond to ensure every guest feels at home. Mexico’s Riviera Maya has long been a favourite for queer travellers seeking sun-drenched serenity, and this EDITION property makes it all the more special.
Fabulous, so there’s a queer scene here to explore?
Along with the stunning beaches and luxurious resorts you’d associate with Riviera Maya, there is in fact a growing LGBTQ+ scene. For those wanting to experience a queer-friendly escape beyond the hotel, the coastal town Playa del Carmen is a short drive away. Here you’ll find the lively Club 69, a favourite among the local LGBTQ+ community for its drag performances and energetic dance floor.
For a more relaxed evening, Bar 25, an intimate cocktail lounge known for its mezcal-infused drinks and stylish crowd is friendly to all. If you’re lucky, your visit might coincide with one of Playa’s underground queer pop-up events, which range from beachside full-moon parties to art-driven soirées in hidden jungle locations. Tulum, another town not too far away, offers LGBTQ+ travellers an alternative scene, with bohemian beach clubs and wellness retreats embracing the queer community. And when you wish to unwind in complete calm, there is, of course, the hotel you’ll forever call home.
What else is at EDITION Riviera Maya?
As well as impossible serenity and a truly special, near-sacred, atmosphere, this EDITION has all the glamour and chic comforts you associate with the brand globally. Two of Mexico’s most renowned young chefs pioneered the concept in their own restaurants on-site, KI’IS (which means ‘Zest’ in Maya) and SO’OL Beach Club. You can expect tasting menus that take you through the history and modernity of Mexican flavours, local ingredients elevated to art, varieties of vegetables you’ve never had before, and a tres leches cake that lingers in your memory long after the last bite.
Make sure to reserve at table at KI’IS during your stay. This isn’t any average hotel restaurant. The experience is top-notch. Leave decision making at the door and go for the tasting menu – you won’t be disappointed.
Drinks are just as exceptional, with a focus on Mexican spirits (particularly mezcal). These can be found at the restaurants of course, but also at the hotel’s bar, and poolside. Speaking of the pool – unlike the bright blue you might expect, EDITION’s swimming pool is a striking green, designed to mirror the surrounding sea and seamlessly blend with the environment. A small touch that goes a long way to making this place feel truly special.
That attention to detail is everywhere. The staff don’t just meet expectations, they anticipate them. By the second day, they had our favourite cocktails memorised, greeting us with personalised drinks before we even had to ask. It’s that kind of warmth that transforms a hotel stay into something unforgettable.
In every EDITION, there is a grand interpretation of the Lobby Bar. If you are an EDITION fan like us, the one here is a cross between The London EDITION’s grandeur and The Madrid EDITION’s expanse – the result is a huge space, triple height ceiling that manages to – remarkably – feel intimate at the same time.
Responsibility…
Creating such an extraordinary and isolated experience means balancing many, many elements. This oasis is in an untouched part of the world which is beautiful, but of course, means developing in that part of the world. The EDITION team were hyper-conscious of this when working with architects and designers, and ensured its commitment to preserving the natural state of the area was unwavering.
Minimal construction and environmental footprint mean the walls are designed to look like the land, full of textures and ripples, this preserves the natural beauty of the area. They are crafted from local limestone and sustainably sourced bamboo, both of which blend into the area seamlessly. The EDITION team told us only 10% of the land within the mangroves has been developed, meaning the resort feels completely immersed in nature, because it truly is.
Such an endeavour can only successfully be accomplished with respect, and The EDITION has done so – from its design to conservation efforts that protect and preserve local mangroves, lagoons, tropical beaches. We’re sure people who travel here will feel compelled to respect the land in the same way.
Best for:
The complete escape, unforgettable experiences, and unparalleled nature fused with impeccable luxury
Book it:
Rooms start from around $800 per night or redeem with Marriott Bonvoy points. Visit editionhotels.com/riviera-maya for more information.