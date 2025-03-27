Picture the lush mangroves of the Riviera Maya, a 620-acre nature reserve which stretches toward the coast and meets a kilometer of pristine white-sand beachfront and crystal clear turquoise sea. An area that is practically untouched, abundant with rainforest plants, palms, cacti, tropical fruit trees and flowers; home to hundreds of species of birds, as well as sea turtles.

Now imagine, tucked within, just noticeable through the lushness and the trees, is a stunning tranquil, luxury hotel. Well remarkably, deep inside Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, EDITION has managed to do just that. The result is a place of spellbinding tranquility like you’ve never seen before.

The entrance itself is a nod to Mexico’s indigenous past – designed to resemble a cenote, the hotel’s grand entryway feels like a portal to another world. Once inside, every detail has been carefully curated to reflect the country’s deep-rooted and unique Yucatan culture. From the earthy textures to the fluid architectural lines that mimic the natural landscape, it’s hard to not feel like you’re somewhere completely timeless and natural – while of course enveloped in the luxury markings of an EDITION hotel.

From the moment you step into your suite, the biggest detox of your life falls upon you. The rooms demonstrate how much of modern luxury is in fact a return to basics, the desire to escape it all: neutral tones, natural textures, and floor-to-ceiling windows which open up to breathtaking views of the mangroves. You are at one with the elements, you are grounded. You are every zen meme you have ever encountered, and you will never want to see a screen again.

Obviously, the furnishings and bedding are gorgeous. EDITION’s signature Le Labo bath products, along with the oversized soaking baths and rainfall shower only add to the calm you will feel. It’s a space designed for absolute relaxation, where you can wake up to the sounds of nature, wind down with perfectly dim lighting, and fall asleep under the glow of stars,