Best nude beaches for gay and bi men in the world

Of all places, you’d be surprised to learn that the first legal section of a beach to permit nudity was in Toronto, way back in 1894. Perhaps an especially warm summer, or whatever the reason, in the July of that year the council reserved 200ft of Hanlan’s Point Beach, Canada’s oldest surviving queer space and the site of the country’s first Gay Pride in 1971, for nude swimming. Over the decades, laws changed, they relaxed and tightened, but gradually the idea of a place to sprawl nude-on-sea gained appeal across the globe.

Best gay nude beaches in the world

Wherever you happen to travel, chances are there’s a nude beach. Often, they are queer hotspots too – colloquially many are referred to gay beaches. We figured we may as well collate a list of some of the world’s best places to experience vitamin sea sans clothing, to inspire or compliment travel plans you may have, whether you’re a queer naturist, or just fancy showing ass.

Balmins Beach, Sitges, Spain

Sitges is no stranger to a nude beach. Europe is known as a nude beach kinda continent, and if so, Sitges is one of its major spots. Around an hour south-west of Barcelona by train, the town is generally a wonderful detour from the city in Catalonia, very queer friendly and home to numerous gay beaches. Balmins, which is less central, though, is the one to make special time for.

It’s the only nudist one located outside of the main hub of town, and is secluded, meaning it isn’t super easy to get to (a 10 to 20 minute walk), but well worth your time when you’re there. There’s a sort of unspoken rule that the more you want to let loose, the further down the beach you walk.

Through the summer, thousands decsend on these sands, but the peak week is in September, bear week. There’s a bar on the beach for cocktails and rehydrating, for food, you’re close to San Sebastian, one of the foodie capitals of the world.

Brighton Naturist Beach, Brighton, United Kingdom

Okay, so British weather is often unchic. But, on those rare days of sunlight, the UK’s first nudist beach, Cliff Bathing Beach, is our place to go. Super central, you’ll find the beach just a mile east of Brighton Pier, there’s signs indicating the naturist aspect, but also pebbles (which for some, won’t be so fun to walk across). There is lovely sand when you get there. There is also a railway line, Volks Electric Railway, close to Brighton Pier, which takes you about five minutes from the beach – depart at Black Rock station.

North Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia

Another gay and nudist beach is just a small meander from a bustling scene. Bondi Beach, you’ll know. North Bondi Beach is simply the same beach but further north: technically not a dedicated gay or nudist beach, but it is the part of the beach where this is not only tolerated, but expected. Heading north, clothes become more sparing and queer community grows. Peak times tend to be mid-afternoon. There is also Tamarama Beach, further south, if you want to experience a less frequented spot, which was also a thriving scene in the 1980s.

Ipanema Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Tall and tan and fun and lovely, the gay from Ipanema goes walking… it isn’t quite the original but it is the beach that bossa nova classic is based on. Fear not, though, as with many famed beaches on the list, there is a more dedicated LGBTQ+ part to the sands. Posto 9 is the epicentre of it, known for its vibrant social scene – as a result, communicating with people is common, get the google translate out as needed. The beach is also known to be a great place to learn about queer bars and nightlife generally in the area, as vendors promote these events. Affectionate behaviour, as it’s referred to, is accepted also. Enjoy!

Smiltyne Men’s Beaches, Klaipėda, Lithuania

For those of you who like to travel to less obvious spots, Klaipėda is a large city on the west coast of Lithuania, an all-round lovely Baltic Sea destination to travel to. It’s great for unique food, beautiful nature, and a rich history. But there’s also the beaches…

A series of them, in fact! They’re accessible by ferry (the fare is low, as of 2023 it was €1,50) – hop off, walk through the woods for 15 minutes, and you’re met with gorgeous pale fine sand for miles. There are secluded areas for different genders, a family area, and a nudist area. Given the less tourist-heavy destination and the mode of transport for getting here, you’ll find a real place of secluded paradise, and like-minded people with the same discerning tastes. There are plenty of amenities, too.

Pines Beach, Fire Island, New York

Fire Island is home to America’s first queer town and has been welcoming queer people for around 100 years. Here, Pines is a beach worth spending time on. Right in the heart of the town, near gay bars and other places to unwind, is the sprawling, clothing-optional beach. Cherry Grove, one of the most popular and accepting LGBTQ+ resort communities in the United States, is also close by.

Playa los Muertos, Puerto Vallarta, México

This resort city near Bahía de Banderas is full of wonderful history, but is equally well known for its gay beach. Playa los Muertos is one of the most popular and desired beach destinations globally for the queer community. Despite its translation as beach of the dead, there’s an international reputation for coming here, and it’s easy to see why. There’s a lively party scene, gorgeous turquoise sea, chic beach clubs, and a load of hot and sexy gays. Whether you want to bathe nude and have casual drinks at Blue Chairs, or decide to meet the day with an air of sophistication at Sapphire Beach Club, we can guarantee time spent here will live up to the hype. Meet people at The Boy on the Seahorse sculpture, because you can.

Etiquette and Safety

This is an outdoor spot, so you will need your SPF, insect repellent, etcetera. Holiday inconveniences do not discriminate. Being a naked tomato is not what you want.

That aside, the majority of things are common sense, make sure you can see other people are nude before you get nude yourself. In a similar way you’ll want to read the vibe of the beach – are people socialising freely, or sticking to their groups, occasionally clocking eyes with someone and then going for a walk elsewhere? Some beaches are for parties, others are for cruising, not all are both (at least not in view of everyone!).



You don’t have to get naked on a nude beach, but you should accept that you have options of other places, and the nudists do not.

When it comes to walking around, the rocks and other natural secrecy spots are going to be places to operate a softer gaze, perhaps keeping your eyes to yourself, as people are attempting privacy. Unless you’re expecting someone, of course.

A good way of getting to talk to someone is to follow them when they go for a swim, perhaps go swim nearby and see if they want to talk. If they don’t, politely swim off and do your own thing. Same goes with walks, or the classic, eye contact.

Generally, these are daytime spots, and at night it is best to get back to the city. Again, follow the crowd and draw on any further knowledge you have of cruising etiquette.

That aside, general niceness and hygiene apply. Have fun!