Ahem, here are the five best destinations for queer vacay flings

Let’s not beat about the bush. Travelling as an LGBTQIA+ person can be a little…sketchy, especially when on the lookout for romance. That’s why we’ve put together a list of some of the best holiday destinations for queer folk, so you can lotion up and get down to some serious holiday romancing.

Whether you’re looking for summer sunshine, city breaks or lakes and mountain scenery to lose yourself in, our guide rounds up the best of the best for the 2025 holiday season, thanks to new research from Icelandair.

Best LGBTQIA+ holiday destinations

What if catching a tan and coming home with a story hotter than the sun is your idea of holiday bliss? Or maybe the thought of losing yourself in hedonism sounds like your kind of R&R? Perhaps you want to surrender to the city nightlife in search of your meetcute? Whatever the case, look no further.

Spain

If sipping sangria is your thing, then you’ll be glad to hear that Spain sets the bar high for the LGBT experience. Whether you’re city-slicking in the Capital city Madrid, or lapping up the coast of sunny Barcelona, these two destinations scored tremendously high on the LGBT friendliness score.

Aside from being accepting cities filled with stunning architecture and brilliant Spanish cuisine, Madrid is renowned for its vibrant nightlife and neighbourhoods. Meet people throughout neighbourhoods like Chueca (the city’s gaybourhood), student-friendly Malasaña and bohemian Lavapiés. Madrid’s queer scene is rich, with several sex clubs, cruising, fetish and nude bars to explore. And, for when you fancy something a little more relaxing (you are on holiday after all), there are plenty of traditional places to put your feet up and enjoy a chilled kalimotxo.

Beachside Barcelona, on the other hand, is a well-established LGBT holiday destination heralded by gay travel bloggers as one of the best places in the world for a gay-vaycay. For a full rundown of things to do, check out our guide to eating, drinking and partying here.

Portugal

Lisbon, to be precise! Aside from having one of the top scores on Icelandair’s report, this city is known for its surf beaches, fresh seafood, and its high-spirited nightlife.

Lisbon has been a draw for the community for some time, thanks to its friendly, open-armed demeanour and two main LGBTQIA+ hubs, Bairro Alto and Principe Real.

Filled with up-and-coming clubs putting on coveted events, both areas are bursting with fun and opportunity. Stop by Purex Club to check out the alt scene and take up space on the diverse dancefloor. Or, check out any number of late-night shops to pick out trinkets that remind you of your holiday beau. If that fails, make sure to visit the gay beach area at Beach 19, or Praia de Bela Vista, where you can enjoy some sunset strolls and gay cruising amongst the dunes.

However you decide to live it up, Lisbon’s welcoming atmosphere is a tonic for the weary LGBT heart.

Switzerland

Okay, okay, okay, so you might not think that Zurich has the most jaw-dropping nightlife, but think again, because this city on the river is brimming with queer culture that has a deep and rich history. Not to mention that Zurich scored one of the top scores for LGBTQIA+ friendliness on Icelandair’s report.

Aside from the picturesque setting that boasts outdoor swimming, city parades and, perhaps most importantly, a welcoming and friendly atmosphere for LGBTQIA+ people, Zurich has a lot of nightlife for you to peruse.

Do you have to plan a little? Yes. But when the itinerary is filled with techno/electro nights at Kauz, or a Saturday evening at Plaza’s Glitter Gwitter, having a more structured and less devil-may-care approach to your holiday romance plans will be more than worth it.

Whether you’re dipping in and out of the dozens of queer bars on the Limmat River in the Niederdorf quarter or drying off on the grassy slopes after plunging into the blue waters of the Zurich river, this scenic city is one destination that surprised us!

Germany

Berlin has a certain je ne sais quoi amongst pleasureseekers thanks to the multitude of queer friendly clubs that champion sex, hook ups and more. In short, the city is brimming with rich variety.

Whether you’re cruising in Der Boiler’s opulent steam rooms, hoping and praying to make it past the queue to get a peek in the queer-friendly rooms at Berghain, or picking a date location at any number of historical LGBT spaces. You’re spoilt for choice.

There’s no denying Berlin’s insatiable atmosphere is both friendly and electrifying, with the community spread throughout various parts of the city’s districts. However, if you’re looking to land in one of the hubs, you’ll want to head to Kreuzberg, Neukolln and Friedrichshain for an abundance of casual gay bars and daytime coffee joints, bear-drinking lesbian hot spots and the home of ‘Madonnamania’s’ sing-your-heart-out evening at Schwuz. What’s not to love?

Iceland

Last, but by no means least, is the city of Reykjavik. Scoring 100% for its LGBT friendliness. Heading over to the volcanic country might not seem like the hedonistic escapade you had in mind, but the LGBT scene is well established and woven into the city’s cultural tapestry, making it a place full of possibility.

Whether you lock eyes over an exhibit at the Phallological Museum, brush hands walking the rainbow road, or shoot your best shot at a bar in Reykjavik’s small gaybourhood, downtown. There are plenty of opportunities to find some summer loving – just don’t expect the scene to be quite as big as some of the others. It’s giving understated, unexpected and a whole lot of fun!