The world’s best gay saunas

Lists of ‘the best’ are contentious, often leaving out amazing low-key spots that those in the know guard with their life. While we hope to shed some new light on the sauna scene for you, we’ll confess this is likely more of an ‘essential’ sauna list than a true best one (not that it’s something objective anyway), but that’s enough being pernickety. Let’s jump in.

Best gay saunas

Spots here traverse the steamy globe, from Mexico to Scotland. These have been chosen as examples of saunas that stand out, overdeliver, and expand the mind on what a social, raucous, or relaxing environment the sauna can be.

Sodome, Mexico City

As featured in our guide to Mexico City, Sodome is a real playhouse, situated between the Roma and Polanco districts. It might look fairly unassuming from the outside: pool-like mosaic tiles above air vents, and the street number 716 casually stood above the entrance, but inside you’ll see why this place is here. CDMX’s only European-style bathhouse might not be the district’s (let alone the city) cheapest sauna, but it is stacked with amenities, atmospheres, and possibilities. The lobby becomes a dancefloor by night, upstairs another dancefloor becomes a foam room and contains a (very active) dark room – signposted Cuarto Oscuro, naturally. There are bars throughout, and of course, for more casual and classic enjoyment, a host of steam rooms and Turkish baths, public and private. Opening hours vary. Generally, it’s closed on Tuesdays, on Saturdays, it is reportedly open from 6am – 3am. On any given day, you’ll find the place truly heating up from 8pm. Enjoy.

See more here: https://www.sodome.com.mx

Bain Colonial, Montreal

Bain Colonial has been a solace for its guests since 1914, making it one of the oldest saunas on the entire continent. This isn’t a place living off its history, though – the stone sauna, generously sized whirlpool, and quality services including massages (Swedish, hot stone, and more) make the spot a second home for many of Plateau’s locals and those looking to relax or cruise from across the city. They have also recently renovated, and the space feels pristine, even in the dark room and X-rated video room. Unlike many saunas, there are two outdoor terraces, including a rooftop which is especially popular during the warmer months. Beds start from $26CAD also, which is a reasonable price for a lot of privacy.

Explore here: https://baincolonial.com

Der Boiler, Berlin

For many, especially since the close of Babylon in Bangkok, this is the gold standard. People have been and then found their previous favourites a little underwhelming. Don’t let that put you off, though. Experience the best, bring it back home with you, tell your friends, tell the managers at your local…

There are around 300 lockers and (specialist) hygiene stations, there’s a handful of computers onsite also, as well as a bistro, bar, and payments are taken from the bracelet given (which also contains the key for your locker), extra towels for two euros. There are massage appointments. And there is a lovely outside terrace for relaxing (and smoking, though there’s a smoking room inside too), which is full of lovely plants. Smaller cabins (lots of them) have lights which can customize the brightness and even colour. The corridors in the dark areas have small spotlights if you’d like to be in the… spotlight literally. There’s also a cinema space, complete with peepholes; relaxation rooms with animal documentaries playing, and a super dark labyrinth. Of course, there are actual saunas too – being in Germany, the saunas are especially hot, so keep that in mind: hydrate, take breaks. The dry saunas range from 60 degrees to 90 degrees; they’re places to keep things PG, generally. There are steam rooms and a paddling pool, too.

Sunday afternoons are the busiest times, and you can be waiting a couple of hours to come in. But when in Berlin, it’ll be worth it. For all kinds of men.

Search here: https://www.boiler-berlin.de/en

Club-Sauna Spartacus, Puerto Vallarta

Imagine not including Puerto Vallarta! Thankfully, we don’t need to think of such things, because Club-Sauna Spartacus is excellent and, rare in the scene, has outdoor spaces. We’ll start there (there are four floors of fun to get through). Outside in the tropical-humid (steamy!) Jalisco weather, many relax on the rooftop terrace – enjoying the pool, bar, and loungers. Inside, things get steamier – literally in the steam room, but also figuratively in the many darkrooms. Across the board, things are faultless and well-appointed. It might be the only sauna of its kind in Zona Romántica, but honestly, there’s nothing to desire that isn’t here.

Bangkok Onsen, Bangkok

While people lament Babylon, Maxwell Onsen offers those in the know more than a consolation. One of the Japanese-style gay saunas in Bangkok, it’s set up to be zen, spa-like, there’s natural and soft lighting, ambient music; nothing especially dark or clubby. Cruising does happen, there are even hotel-style rooms with plush beds and white duvet covers, but that’s all a little more discreet. In similar vibes, you are given a bag containing a robe and other useful amenities like mouthwash. It’s open daily from 4pm to 1am, and is generally open to everyone, but especially an athletic young crowd. For a wilder experience, Sauna Mania (which you’ll find later in the article).

Trombeta Bath, Lisbon

Referring to itself as ‘the steamiest men’s club in Lisbon’ is bold, but probably true. Open daily from noon until 6am, and constantly through Saturday and Sunday, finding a convenient time to enjoy Trombeta is purely on you. The space contains a non-exhaustive list of: steam rooms, dry saunas, jacuzzis, private cabins, a dark room, a lounge, a bar, a cinema, glory holes, massage services, a bar, a sex shop, and regular DJ sets. Tickets aren’t the cheapest, given all there is to do, but they do last 12 hours. There’s a two-euro-per-hour charge from there. Towels, flip-flops, and a locker are included. Located in the bustling Bairro Alto area, peak hours are (as you’d expect) party hours, plus Sunday afternoons.

See more: https://www.trombetabath.com/

Alexander Sauna, Athens

Athenean delights? Look no further (or do!) – Alexander Sauna is in the bustle of Gazi, unbelievably close to the Kerameikos metro and contains SIX floors of exploration, relaxation and fun. From a basement labyrinth, to a garden, to gloryholes, it’s all there, along with the classic cabins, movie rooms, and for those into it, ‘detention cells’. You won’t be short on instances to captivate your imagination and help you enjoy. The space is open from 5pm to 2am, except for Fridays and Saturdays, when that extends from 5pm to 6am. There’s a heavy discount for those under 30, which skews the crowd young, but all are so very welcome.

Discover here: https://www.alexandersauna.com

The Pipeworks, Glasgow

Many well-travelled gays say this is their favourite sauna in the British Isles, and certainly the go-to destination in Scotland. In 2019, there was a £400,000 refurbishment which helped to breathe new life into the space. Open Monday to Thursday 11 am until midnight, and constantly from Friday 11am through to Midnight Sunday, every day of the year, Pipeworks is a place for locals and those exploring the city alike. The facilities are classic and plentiful: cinemas, cabins, a large steam room, a dry sauna, a 30-person pool, dark rooms, and more. All are tastefully maintained, offering a balance of relaxation and pleasure. Additionally, unlike many, there are accessible lifts here to help as many people as possible enjoy the three-floor haven in the middle of the city.

Learn more here: https://thepipeworks.com

IDM Sauna, Paris

Intelligent, dashing men. That isn’t what IDM stands for here, but it might be appropriate. A small walk from Palais Garnier, this multi-story sauna is singing with chic facilities and sexy appeal. There’s a fully furnished gym for health purposes or just getting a quick pump on before heading into the sauna itself. Inside, there’s everything you could need, from dedicated play rooms (with slings) to secluded cabins and a bar, as well as everything more traditionally sauna, of course: dry, wet, steamy. Bon voyage.

Find more here: https://www.instagram.com/idmsaunaparis

Pleasuredome, London

Near Waterloo, and therefore in one of the most reachable parts of the city, is Pleasuredome. A 24/7 spa and bar that caters to all your needs. Relaxation, connection, sanctuary. You’ll find it here. Facilities are designed more for genuine spa use; the sauna has aromatherapy options, the bar has complimentary chilled water, and the steam room has a variety of temperature zones. But the clue is in the name; you will likely find what you’re looking for here, at any time of day. There’s step-free access to most areas also.

See more: https://www.instagram.com/pleasuredromeuk

Sauna Nieuwezijds, Amsterdam

Once voted top gay sauna in Europe, this place has a hype to live up to, but does so with ease. In a city of sex, parties, and culture, this super-central space offers many a chance to unwind and enjoy at a slower, more tranquil pace (with the option to be more wild if wanted, of course). Despite being a small and busy spot, you’ll not be left missing anything when inside. There’s themed nights to take advantage of also, including a queer night every Wednesday which opens the space up to bi, lesbian, queer, trans, and non-bianary folk (gay men are still welcome). Small, steamy sauna Nieuwezijds. You’ll be back.

Learn more: https://www.saunanieuwezijds.nl/

Sauna Mania, Bangkok

We let you on to this place earlier, remember? There’s a gym for a little pump before you head into the main areas. It’s over two decades old, and some of that patina is part of the charm for many, though apparently they’re renovating later in 2025. The sauna has international appeal, and is generally welcoming. Wild, raw, legendary, all words that have been used to describe the spot. It’s a maze, there’s a rooftop, there’s small cabins with large mattresses, ceiling fans to help keep the sweat to a sexy level. It’s dark, it’s hot, there’s glory holes everywhere. It’s open from 3pm until 2am daily, and is well worth making time for.

​​https://www.r3mania.com

BodyBreath!, Tokyo.

BodyBreath! Is generally for men under 40, and here’s a hairstyle rule – (essentially, if you have bangs, hair covering eyebrows or ears, the website suggests you may not get entry, they are into short buzzcut hair here) but that aside, this is a great spot. Bearcamp is next door, and you can go between both, if staff feel you are of an appropriate physique to do so. This being said, locals say it is fairly loose with who enters compared with some other spaces – which is very much an obstacle for tourists looking to find saunas in Japan generally. It’s very small though, cubicles only. Generally, it’s a place for having fun. It’s open continuously from 5pm on Wednesday to 12pm on Monday.

Find more: http://www.bodybreath.jp/en/

Etiquette

As with anywhere, great gay sauna experiences are made by the clientele, so play nice (unless asked otherwise). Also, follow the etiquette you would at a hotel or bar in the city when it comes to tipping – there’s a lot of clean up that some members of the community will be doing. Check out our full guide to sauna etiquette here.