5) Jason Universe

Evil doesn’t stay dead as the iconic Jason Voorhees makes his return to Camp Crystal Lake. Inspired by a number of the Friday the 13th films, this nightmare-come-to-life sees a different Jason around every corner – culminating in a terrifying jump scare-heavy corridor chase that will leave you gasping for air. This is a house that fans of the classic slasher will be sure to eat up.

4) El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

One of the year’s strongest original concepts, this hauntingly beautiful 19th-century Spanish manor becomes the canvas for an artist possessed by his own work. Immerse yourself within the world of Sergio Navarro, with striking visuals and ghostly brushstrokes that bleed into reality. This house could easily rank at number one if this list was based on worldbuilding and set design alone.

3) Gálkn: Monsters of the North

Try to escape the belly of the beast in this original concept rooted in Norse mythology. Another visually stunning house, Gálkn stands out with its detailed wintry sets and folklore-inspired creatures that break out through the blizzard and build up to a terrifying finale. If you’re into the stuff of legend, this is the one for you. And if not, the house’s icy temperature – which lovingly recreates the Nordic climate – makes this a welcome break from the Florida heat, even if you will be petrified in the process.

2) Terrifier

Undoubtedly the most talked about house of the year, Terrifier more than lived up to its name. Art the Clown is everywhere, grinning in the shadows, jumping out from where you least expect him and recreating iconic kills from all three of Damien Leone’s iconic slashers (alongside a few new ones that will live on in your nightmares). The funhouse aesthetic combined with buckets of gore makes this one of the scariest IP-based houses Universal has pulled off in years. With 35 bodies and six gallons of blood, prepare for carnage. Are you brave enough to take on the bloodbath?

1) The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks

Fear is the main event at the surprising number one entry on this list. The Wyatt Sicks’ dark and theatrical lore translates perfectly into haunted house form, with cultish rituals, unsettling chants and disturbing visuals – complete with eerie gusts of wind that were much scarier than they should’ve been – which built a ridiculous amount of tension. It’s immersive, creative and left us completely rattled in the best way, with some absolutely top-tier jump scares. The Wyatt Sicks edges out the competition not by being louder, but by being smarter. Even if, like myself, you’re neither a fan of WWE or wrestling in general, this is one you definitely don’t want to miss.

Of course, this ranking is purely personal opinion – we highly recommend you check out the scares for yourself. Whether you’re here to see familiar faces like Freddy Fazbear and Jason Voorhees, or to step into worlds you’ve never experienced before, Halloween Horror Nights 2025 proves Universal is still at the top of their scare game when it comes to blending blockbuster IP with ambitious originals. HHN 34 is bigger, bolder and bloodier than ever.

Why not grab your ghoulfriends and splash out on a guided RIP walking tour, complete with Priority VIP entry to haunted houses and participating attractions. (Huge shout-out to Tati and Grace for being the best guides a gay could ask for!)

Beyond the houses, HHN 34 also boasts scare zones, including The Origins of Horror, Masquerade: Dance with Death and The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane, alongside standout shows such as Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Decay and the lagoon spectacular Haunt-O-Phonic: A Ghoulish Journey. And don’t skip the themed food and drinks to fully immerse yourself in the horror – this year’s menu includes a Five Nights at Freddy’s cupcake and Terrifier’s Clown Café Bloody Popcorn.

