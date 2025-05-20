Finally: Yellowjackets season 4 has officially been confirmed!

Following its record-breaking third season, Yellowjackets has officially been renewed! (We can finally breathe.)

On 20 May, Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios, shared the news while celebrating the thriller-drama as a “cultural juggernaut, with season three shattering all previous records”.

He continued to praise creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson for “masterfully crafting an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon: a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast.”

According to a press release from Paramount Plus, the third season of Yellowjackets was the most-watched in the series’ history, while on social media it was “the most engaged season ever”.

Set across two timelines, the series focuses on a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the remote wilderness in 1996, forcing them into a harrowing fight for survival. Decades later, the surviving women grapple with the lingering trauma and dark secrets of their past as they navigate adult life in the present day.

Yellowjackets boasts the following insane cast: Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa, Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as Misty, Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher as Nat, Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton as Lottie, Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson as Van, Warren Cole as Jeff and Sarah Desjardins as Callie.

Additional cast members include Ella Purnell as Jackie, Steven Kreuger as Coach Ben, Kevin Alves as Travis, Elijah Wood as Walter, Nicole Maines as Lisa and Hilary Swank and Jenna Burgess as Melissa.

The first three seasons of Yellowjackets earned critical acclaim, particularly the first, with praise aimed at the writing and performances of the cast, especially Lynskey and Ricci. Once lauded as the “queerest show on TV”, it has also been commended for its LGBTQIA+ representation in characters such as Taissa, Van, Coach Ben, Melissa and Shauna.

As of writing, season four doesn’t have a release date yet, but a production start date is expected to be announced soon.