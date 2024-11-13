Wicked star Jonathan Bailey celebrates toe-sucking scene in Fellow Travelers

A Fellow Travelers fan has made sure that Jonathan Bailey doesn’t forget his iconic toe-sucking scene.

At the premiere of Wicked in Mexico, Twitter/X user @getawaycarlos13 asked Bailey to sign a photo depicting his character from the acclaimed period drama, Tim Laughlin, devouring the toes of his lover Hawkins Fuller (Matt Bomer).

A photo taken by the same user, which has gone viral, shows Bailey on the red carpet as he proudly displaying the print out (as he should!).

For his performance in Fellow Travelers, Bailey earned a Critics’ Choice Television Award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

The Bridgerton star is currently on a promotional cycle for Jon M. Chu’s long-awaited adaptation of Wicked, in which he plays opposite Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s Elphaba and Glinda as Winkie prince Fiyero Tigelaar.

In a recent interview with GQ, Bailey revealed how his character in Fellow Travelers helped with his Wicked performance.

“I just look back on Fellow Travelers with such fond memories. The confidence in telling that story, I think, is actually present throughout Fiyero,” he explained.

“Wicked is so about identity. The resonance of the themes is even louder, I think, on film… Playing Tim just beforehand allowed me to sort of maybe expand that part in a way that I wouldn’t have done otherwise.”

Wicked also stars Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s headmistress Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, an “altruistic Munchkin student”, Marissa Bode as Elphaba’s “favoured sister” Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

More incoming: Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Peter Dinklage as Doctor Dillamond and Keala Settle as Miss Coddle.

The synopsis reads: “The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

“Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future.

“Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.”

Wicked premieres 22 November – watch the trailer below.