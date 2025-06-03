What It Feels Like for a Girl: Ellis Howard on humanising the trans experience with working-class grit

As well as queer joy, the series doesn’t shy away from queer trauma. What was it like for you as an actor to take on the more intense scenes, particularly those dealing with anti-LGBTQIA+ violence and gender dysphoria?

I read the book so many times I felt nauseous. It’s that raw. I had loads of conversations with Paris, and one of the things I think the script does brilliantly is capture the spirit of the book without watering anything down. So much of the work came through conversations — with Paris, with our lead director Brian, just figuring out how to meet those tougher moments honestly. There’s this scene in episode three — spoiler alert! — where Jake Dunn’s character, Liam, puts Byron on the phone with a man in a toilet. Afterward, Paris came up to me in tears and said, ‘El, this is exactly Byron. This is exactly what I wanted.’ That moment meant everything.

While Byron’s story includes real trauma, there’s also this almost mythic queer resilience in them. They are subversive and outrageous. That’s empowered me, in my own life. A lot of the process was asking myself, ‘How would I deal with this?’ and then realising, ‘Right, we probably need to do the opposite.’ Byron’s survival strategy is often the cheekiest, naughtiest route through pain. That’s where their spirit lives. It all came down to embracing fear, being willing to go there emotionally. We all know what it is to want to escape, whether through partying, fighting, disappearing. And Paris is so brutally honest on the page that you feel a responsibility to meet that energy head-on.

Sometimes that just means taking out your earrings, putting your hair in a bun, and going for it. No overthinking, just raw instinct. And honestly, having such an incredible cast made everything easier. Sparring with actors like Michael Socha and Laura Haddock, who are so good, makes you better. When it came to the more intimate or triggering scenes, we always felt safe. Of course, we were exploring unsafe territory, but we had the most amazing crew and an incredible intimacy coordinator. It all felt very collaborative and respectful.

While a major spoiler, it feels important to talk about the depiction of underage sex work in the series. What It Feels Like for a Girl doesn’t shy away from showing how, for some queer people, sex work can be part of their reality. As you said earlier, though, it’s not a monolithic experience. In Byron’s case, it feels like there’s an element of choice or agency involved. What was important to you in portraying this part of her story with care and authenticity?

What’s important, and Paris speaks about this so brilliantly because a version of it is her own history, is that this is ultimately about class. It ties back to what we talked about earlier: when you force people into the shadows, what happens then? That’s a crucial part of this story. I think what’s really brave is the question of agency. You mentioned earlier that it seems like Byron chooses this. But I think an equally important question is: why do these men do this?

Paris has said that, at the time, she didn’t even realise it was abuse. And that’s key: we’re looking at all of this through a 2025 lens. But at the start of the series, Byron is 15. So when you’re that young, with no money, no structure, no support from family or community, and suddenly someone gives you attention or makes you feel seen, it can feel like validation, like love. And then, much later you realise, ‘Wait, that was abuse.’

Paris articulates that experience beautifully, how she didn’t know it was wrong at the time, but she does now. The show absolutely doesn’t glamorise sex work, especially not underage sex work. Hopefully, what it does instead is make people go, ‘Hang on, what are these men doing? This is a child who needs protection, love, support.’ Yes, Byron finds that through the fallen divas. But the bigger question remains: ‘Who are those men? The ones in the toilets? That police officer?’

That’s where the show begins to ask really complicated questions. Not just about what queer people are forced to do in the shadows, but also: what are other people doing in the shadows? It opens up a very important conversation about masculinity, power and how men show up in our society — especially when they think no one is watching.

Ellis, thank you for taking the time to discuss this incredible, groundbreaking series with me. On a final note, you’re also a writer and the founder of Step Up For Scousers. Can you talk to me a little bit about those ventures and what we can expect next from you?

I am writing. I am a writer! I’m currently developing a semi-biographical show for Netflix, and I’m also working on a series with my best mate, Toheeb Jimoh, about our experiences in drama school. There’s another exciting project I can’t quite talk about yet. I almost just blurted it out! For now, I’ll just say I’m attached as a writer and performer on a few things, which I’m incredibly grateful for. That said, who knows? I might be acting next. Hopefully people watch the show and think, ‘Let’s get Ellis in the room.’ So fingers crossed for that.

Step Up For Scousers is a nonprofit I run with my mum, my nana, and my auntie. We operate it out of my house in Liverpool, and mainly around Christmas, Easter, and other school holidays, times when young people might not have access to free school meals. We head out into the community with essentials: milk, tampons, baby formula, shampoo. If we have the budget, we buy Christmas presents too.

I grew up poor, and the only reason I’m an actor today is because I had access to free arts training. That made me feel seen, and I think that’s what Byron’s craving through so much of their journey: to be truly loved and supported. So we go out to families in our area, ones we’ve been supporting for years, and we just give them what they need. Every penny goes to them. It’s like a little food bank on wheels, though we don’t operate at the same scale as the big ones. It’s just a little family-run gang doing what we can!

What It Feels Like for a Girl is now streaming in full on BBC iPlayer.