Fans are going feral for Lee Pace’s muscled “dad bod” in Foundation season three.

On 11 July, the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series made its highly anticipated return.

Set 152 years after the events of season two, the new batch of episodes sees “The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled”.

“As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control,” reads the official synopsis.

“It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.”

While the series is only three episodes into its 10-episode season, it has already treated fans to plenty of juicy and captivating content, including more scenes of Pace’s Brother Day character half-naked.

Unlike past versions, season three’s Brother Day lives a hedonistic lifestyle, despite the looming trouble for the empire, resulting in him abandoning his duties and armour in favour of relaxation and fewer pieces of clothing.

Since the release of episodes one and two, which featured Brother Day sporting nothing but a sarong, fans flocked to social media to share their thirsty yet relatable reactions.

One fan on Foundation Reddit wrote: “More Lee Pace please. Best part of the show! Brother Day forever and always.“

Another viewer commented: “The man is hot no matter what he does. I know he wouldn’t go for me, but I can still admire how attractive he is.”

A third fan added, “What a tasty treat,“ while another Foundation enthusiast wrote: “He’s so insanely hot lol.“

The Emmy-nominated actor, who is openly gay, hasn’t been shy about taking his kit off in the series, memorably documenting his fitness journey with a shirtless workout video in December 2023.

Foundation season three will also see the return of Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn.

New cast members include Cherry Jones as Foundation Ambassador Quent, Brandon P. Bell as Han Pritcher, Synnøve Karlsen as Batya Mallow, Cody Fern as Toran Mallow, Tómas Lemarquis as Magnifico Giganticus, Alexander Siddig as Dr. Ebling Mis, Pilou Asbæk as The Mule (replacing Mikael Persbrant) and Troy Kotsur as Preem Palver.

The first season of Foundation received mixed reviews from fans and critics, while its follow-up was universally lauded. Season three is scheduled to conclude on 12 September.