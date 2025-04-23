Wednesday: Netflix shares action-packed season 2 trailer and release date

Netflix has finally dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Wednesday.

At the start of the new teaser, the beloved titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, attempts to make her way through airport security. However, after setting off the metal detectors, Wednesday is asked to remove items that may have triggered the alarm.

This results in her hilariously pulling out an array of deadly weapons, sharp objects, and Thing from her coat before airport security confiscates a bottle of sunscreen.

“Sun cream? Seriously,” Wednesday scolds Thing.

After the airport fiasco, Wednesday travels back to Nevermore Academy with the help of her family.

“This is the first time you ever willingly returned to a school. How does it feel?” Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) says.

In response, Wednesday quipped: “Like returning to the scene of a crime. I already know where the bodies are buried.”

As the trailer progresses, we get a sneak peek at some of the obstacles Wednesday will face in season two – including deadly bees, menacing dolls, terrifying monsters, potential masked murderers, and dark family secrets.

The official synopsis reads: “Wednesday Addams, returns to prowl the Gothic Halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem.”

In addition to Ortega, season two will see the return of Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Dorobantu as Thing, Hunter Doohan as Tyler, Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.

More star power incoming: Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Ritchie Santiago, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester and Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin.

The upcoming batch of episodes will also feature many new faces, including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, and Haley Joel Osment.

Lastly, Steve Buscemi joins the cast as Principal Dort, while Joanna Lumley will appear as Hester Frump, “Morticia’s complex mother and Wednesday’s closest ally.”

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Ortega opened up about reprising her iconic role.

“Wednesday Addams is one of the coolest characters of all time, so to have gotten the opportunity to play her once was incredible, and then to be able to slip into the costume and tone again, it’s so much fun,” she said.

“She runs circles around everyone that she has a conversation with, so to play someone who’s so much more intelligent than you will ever be, it’s quite funny and strange and enjoyable.”

Wednesday creator, Alfred Gough, also spoke to Tudum about the new season and what fans can expect.

“Season one really focused on Wednesday, but you met the other characters but didn’t get to know them, and now we get to expand their storylines and expand the scope and breadth of the show,” he teased.

Co-creator Miles Millar added: “Nothing is what it seems in season two. Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore… but as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting.”

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for the second season of Wednesday, with part one releasing on 6 August and part two dropping on 3 September.

Check out the full Wednesday season two teaser and more first look photos below.