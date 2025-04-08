The White Lotus creator responds to season 3 criticism: “Don’t be a bossy bottom”

Mike White has hit out at “bossy bottom” fans of The White Lotus.

Although season three received widespread critical acclaim like its first two instalments, it has been subject to criticism from select fans for having “horrible pacing” and being “too slow”.

For reference, the first two seasons respectively had six and seven episodes, while season three had eight; with the finale clocking in at 87 minutes.

On the show’s official podcast, White, who is the creator and sole director and writer, acknowledged the backlash, saying the “pacing and the vibe definitely gets under their skin”.

“There was complaining about how there’s no plot. That part I find weird. It never did… part of me is just like bro, this is the vibe. I’m world-building,” he said.

“If you don’t want to go to bed with me then get out of my bed. I’m edging you! Enjoy the edging. If you don’t want to be edged, then get out of my bed. Do you know what I mean? Don’t be a bossy bottom. Get the fuck out of my bed.

“Don’t come home with me. Don’t get naked in my bed. Get the fuck out of my bed. Obviously something is going to happen.”

The White Lotus aired its season three finale on April 6, bringing various storylines to a close—from Rick’s revenge mission against the man who killed his father, to the Ratliff family’s impending financial ruin, and the fate of the “white lady trio’s” four-decade-long friendship.

The supersized episode also provided closure, somewhat, to the controversial incest storyline with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola’s dysfunctional brothers, Saxon and Lochlan. (Visit here for a brief recap – major spoilers to follow).

The White Lotus has been confirmed to return for a fourth season. Although cast and location will not be revealed for some time, White recently teased that he wants to divert from the ocean settings defined by season one (Hawaii), two (Sicily) and three (Thailand).

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” he said.

Additionally, HBO’s drama chief, Francesca Orsi, told Deadline earlier this year: ‘We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

All three seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream in the UK on Sky and NOW TV.