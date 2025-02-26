The Traitors host Alan Cumming joins Doctor Who in wild role

The BBC has announced the release date for Doctor Who’s second season and confirmed that the legendary Alan Cumming will make a wild guest appearance.

On 26 February, it was confirmed that Ncuti Gatwa will reprise his role as the titular Time-Lord on Saturday 12 April, available on BBC iPlayer and later that day on BBC One in the UK. Viewers outside of the UK can watch the series on Disney Plus.

Gatwa will be joined by a new companion this series, Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu. The actress is best-known for playing Detective Sergeant Mishal Ali in the BBC crime-drama Hard Sun (2018), and Cinta Kaz in the Star Wars series Andor (2022–present).

Additionally, Cumming will guest star as a character called Mr Ring-a-Ding, described as a “happy, funny, singalong cartoon” who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally.

As per the press release: “However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside – and the consequences are terrifying.”

Cumming, a BAFTA, Emmy, and Tony winner, has an illustrious career with iconic credits including GoldenEye (1995), Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997), Spice World (1997), Eyes Wide Shut (1999), X2 (2003), The Good Wife (2010-2016), and Schmigadoon (2021-2023)

Since 2023, Cumming has garnered widespread critical acclaim as the host of The Traitors US. Last year, he won the award for Outstanding Host in a Reality or Competition Program, ending RuPaul‘s eight-year winning streak for Drag Race.

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, praised Cumming as the only actor who could “give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun”: “He makes the whole universe of Doctor Who wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS.”

As well as Gatwa, Sethu and Cumming, the new season will star Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist.

Millie Gibson is also set to reprise her role as Ruby Sunday.

Check out the first photo of Cumming as Mr Ring-a-Ding below.