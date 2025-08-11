Sense8 star Brian J. Smith joins The Boys prequel series

Brian J. Smith has been cast as a series regular in Vought Rising.

A prequel series to Prime Video’s acclaimed satirical superhero drama The Boys, it will also star Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, Will Hochman and Elizabeth Posey.

Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, who respectively play Soldier Boy and Stormfront in The Boys, will also reprise their roles.

Vought Rising will follow a “twisted murder mystery” about the origins of Vought – the corporation that monetises and markets superheroes, including The Seven – in the 1950s, as well as the “early exploits of Soldier Boy” and the “diabolical maneuvers” of Stormfront.

It marks the third series in The Boys franchise, following the flagship show — set to end with its fifth season in 2026 — and Gen V, which returns for a second season on 17 September.

Smith is best known for his performance as Will Gorski in Netflix’s beloved sci-fi series Sense8, which garnered a devoted following in the LGBTQIA+ community.

After its second season in 2017, the series was cancelled — but fan outcry prompted Netflix to release a two-and-a-half-hour finale in 2018.

Smith, who came out as gay in 2019, has since starred as a regular in Treadstone, World on Fire (2019), Essex County and Class of ‘09 (2023).

He also led the Canadian thriller 22-Chaser (2018) and starred alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix Resurrections (2021).

The actor celebrated his casting in Vought Rising on Instagram, saying the series “is going to be BONKERS”.

“Stay tuned for more!” he added. “Btw – [Aya Cash] and I did a play at Playwrights Horizons years ago – what a reunion!”