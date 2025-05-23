“For f**k sakes”: Fans react to Prime Video cancelling The Wheel of Time

Fans are in uproar following the cancellation of Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time.

On 23 May, Deadline announced that the popular streamer had opted not to renew the fantasy drama for a fourth season.

While Prime Video enjoyed the creative direction of The Wheel of Time, its pricey budget and the “current economic environment” were the main reasons behind its cancellation.

Sources also told the news outlet that season three’s overall performances played a factor. While it ranked number one in multiple countries on Prime Video, it dropped out of Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals chart three weeks after its premiere.

The first two seasons of The Wheel of Time were mainstays on the aforementioned chart throughout their respective runs.

Because of the change in viewership and large budget, the streamer couldn’t come up with a solution despite “lengthy deliberations.”

Based on the hit book series of the same name, The Wheel of Time follows the story of Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a powerful member of the all-female organisation Aes Sedai, as she “embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

In addition to Pike, the series boasted a stellar ensemble cast, with supporting stars such as Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski, Priyanka Bose, Marcus Rutherford, Taylor Naiper and more.

Since the news was announced, The Wheel of Time fandom has expressed disappointment over the show’s cancellation on social media.

“Wdym Prime canceled The Wheel of Time after the best season they ever had? Rosamund Pike literally spent weeks in a desert for nothing?” one viewer on X/Twitter wrote.

Another Wheel of Time enthusiast echoed similar sentiments, writing: “#TheWheelOfTime has officially been cancelled, thank you for just breaking my heart.”

A third fan added: “I can’t believe they decided to cancel the show. I really had big hopes for another season but I guess we won’t get another one. Truly one of the best shows out there, with such an amazing fandom, but I guess that does not matter.”

While The Wheel of Time series received some pushback for taking certain liberties with the source material, it garnered postive reviews for its world-building, cinematography and cast performances.

On Rotten Tomatoes, season one earned 81%, while the last two entries earned 86% and 97%, respectively.

The Wheel of Time was also lauded for its LGBTQIA+ representation, specifically, the polyamorous relationship between Alanna (Bose), Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani/Anthony Kaye) and Maksim (Napier).

A month before the series’ cancellation, showrunner Rafe Judkins teased that season four would explore an array of stories introduced in books five and six.

“I can say that we’ve put a lot of pieces in place at the end of season 3 to tell some of the most iconic stories from book six, which is really important book in the series, and some of the biggest moments from book five as well,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“So we’re in the area of the books right now that is some of the most exciting. One of the great things about Wheel of Time, the book series is that it is sort of a reverse Game of Thrones. It gets better as it goes on. And so that’s what television is always about, is getting better as you go.

“The great shows of television pasts really hit their stride in season 3 and 4, and I think that’s what this show in this series has the potential to do and just keep getting better from here. So we’re all very eager to continue this story and finish it.”

Check out more fan reactions to The Wheel of Time cancellation below.