Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 trailer is for the gays

The first trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers season two features the return of Nicole Kidman as her camp wellness guru, alongside several LGBTQIA+ stars and fan-favourites.

Set to be released on 22 May on Prime Video, the drama series follows nine strangers who are “connected in ways they could never imagine” and are invited by Masha to attend a “transformational wellness retreat” in the Austrian Alps.

As per the synopsis: “Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.”

LGBTQIA+ stars include singer-songwriter King Princess in their acting debut, The Originals alum Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Murray Bartlett—renowned for standout roles in Looking (2014–2015), The White Lotus (2021), which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award, and The Last of Us (2023).

The cast also features Henry Golding, who received acclaim for his role in the gay drama Monsoon (2019); Schitt’s Creek favourite and ‘A Little Bit Alexis’ icon Annie Murphy; and all-around queer icon Christine Baranski (The Good Fight).

Lena Olin (Alias), Lucas Englander (Transatlantic), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Mark Strong (Cruella) and Aras Aydin (Kiraz Mevsim) round out the season two cast.

In the trailer, Masha shows off a fierce new bob, queer stars Bartlett, Princess and Richardson-Sellers share a moment and Baranski delivers those trademark one-liners that only she could nail. (Give them all Emmys, now.)

Meanwhile, Olin’s bold new character confronts Masha, declaring, “You came to me a broken woman, and you’ll break everyone you try to heal!”—a remark that’s met with intense resistance from Kidman’s lead character.

Created by David E. Kelley, the first season of Nine Perfect Strangers premiered in 2021, breaking records as Hulu’s most-watched original series (at the time).

Watch the trailer for season two below.