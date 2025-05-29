With a “toxic” lesbian romance, a cast full of LGBTQIA+ folks and allies, and Nicole Kidman’s camp bob, the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers is, in the words of Maisie Richardson-Sellers and King Princess, “too gay”.

Released on 22 May via Prime Video, the drama series follows nine strangers who are “connected in ways they could never imagine” and invited by Masha, Kidman’s mysterious wellness guru, to attend a transformational retreat in the Austrian Alps.

As per the synopsis: “Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.”

Kidman, Richardson-Sellers and King Princess are joined by Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Henry Golding (Monsoon), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Lena Olin (Alias), Lucas Englander (Transatlantic), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Mark Strong (Cruella) and Aras Aydin (Kiraz Mevsimi).

Richardson-Sellers and King Princess, in her acting debut, play Wolfie and Tina — musicians and romantic partners. Tina, a former musical prodigy, has stepped away from her career due to burnout and creative block, while Wolfie, a professional violinist, is determined to help her reignite her passion — though her efforts begin to strain their relationship.

Speaking with GAY TIMES, Richardson-Sellers says audiences meet the duo at a “breaking point.” Describing the dynamic as both “heartbreaking” and “fun” to play, they explain: “There’s no communication or honesty, and they’re butting heads.”

“It’s lesbian bed death,” adds King Princess. “We not only work together, we have this shared passion and our romantic relationship is basically held together by music.”

The Cheap Queen also described the role as fun to play, noting that both she and Richardson-Sellers drew inspiration not only from their own experiences, but also from their community: “I live in an incredibly toxic lesbian community. They’re insane!”

“And you don’t see that represented as much, I feel,” says Richardson-Sellers. “Also with the queerness — yes, we’re celebrating it — but it’s not their whole personality or identity in the show, which is refreshing. It’s just a dysfunctional relationship, and we happen to be queer.”

Having consistently released music since her 2018 debut with ‘1950’, including two acclaimed albums, Cheap Queen and Hold On Baby, King Princess was excited by the prospect of playing a character who has lost her love for the art form. She says it felt even more relatable than playing a character whose sexual identity aligns with her own.

“We’ve all been there at some point,” she explains. “When you have a creative passion, naturally there are moments where you’re like, ‘Do I even like this anymore?’ And then you find your way.”

While Richardson-Sellers has portrayed queer characters before — notably in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and the psychological thriller Jagged Mind — Nine Perfect Strangers gave her the chance to explore gender presentation and lean into a more “butch” portrayal.

In the interview, the stars also praise their ensemble cast and reflect on how they made the relationship between Wolfie and Tina feel so “natural,” while — of course — sharing their love and adoration for Nicole Kidman’s trailblazing, generation-defining bob.

Nine Perfect Strangers airs every Thursday on Prime Video. Watch our interview with Maisie Richardson-Sellers and King Princess here or below.