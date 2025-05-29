Netflix releases thirsty pics of Olympo hunks ahead of premiere

Fancy getting more acquainted with the hunks of Netflix’s new gay series Olympo?

Thankfully, the official Instagram for the Spanish streamer has quenched our thirst by uploading a carousel of steamy images of the cast, and it’s abs galore.

In one snap, Agustín Della Corte and Juan Perales pose for a saucy, shirtless selfie, while in another, Élite star Nuno Gallego shows off his muscular chest in an elevator mirror shot. And there’s more: a third image features Perales, Gallego, and Martí Cordero in a rather sweaty changing room setup.

In their caption, NetflixES wrote: “They too have been preparing for what’s coming, now it’s your turn to lose your breath for them.”

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad, Olympo follows the “sporting, emotional and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes” as they push their limits in pursuit of success. It hails from the same producers of Elité.

The official synopsis reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix España (@netflixes)

“But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

Della Corte, Perales, Gallego and Cordero respectively play Roque Pérez, Sebas Senghor, Cristian Delallave and Charly Lago.

The cast also includes Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria, Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, María Romanillos as Núria Bórges, Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian, Laura Ubach as Peque, Juan López-Tagle as Jacobo Fuentes, Alexandra Prokhorova as Svetlana, Melina Matthews as Jana Castro, Mario de la Rosa as Javier Montes and Andy Duato.

In April, Netflix released the first teaser, which shows the cast of Olympo climbing over each other’s sweaty bodies in an intense scramble to reach the top of a pyramid — assumedly representing the hierarchy at CAR Pirineos.

Olympo premieres 20 June. Revisit the teaser below.