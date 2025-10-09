BOOTS: Max Parker breaks down Sgt. Sullivan’s intense arc in Netflix’s new gay series

Looking at your career so far, no one can accuse you of not taking risks. So far, you’ve played a Yorkshireman in Emmerdale, a robot-fighting warrior in Doctor Who, a damphir guardian in Vampire Academy and now a marine…

I think the reason I got into acting as a kid was because I had so much energy, and my parents just wanted to give me an outlet. What I wanted to be always changed: I wanted to be a vet, I wanted to be a doctor, I wanted to be a policeman. Being an actor, you get to do all those things, but only for a short while, and then move on to something else. I just love the immersiveness of characters. Some scripts give you more opportunities than others, and I think this script in particular let me do and show so much. Sometimes a character, even if they’re fully 3D, doesn’t give you the chance to show all sides of them in the short amount of script you’re given.

Yeah, there’s a lot of layers to Sullivan. From the jump, he has a lot of anger and intensity within him. What was it like for you to channel that as an actor, while making sure that he was likeable and three-dimensional?

I think drilling as a discipline is purely for the benefit of the recruits. It’s meant to break them down, build them back up again, and teach them. Whereas with Sullivan, he’s got a past that he’s trying to escape from. He’s got so much going on that he can’t speak to anyone about, and all of his problems are sort of building up like a pressure cooker. It becomes his outlet to let out his anger. So sometimes it’s not just about teaching the recruits, sometimes it’s about him letting out his pent-up anger and feelings on them as a way of dealing with it.

Then it sort of hits home, I think, halfway through teaching these guys, that they mean a lot to him — just as it means a lot for him to escape. Especially with Cameron, I think he sees something in him at the start, and his goal is to try and get Cameron to quit. He doesn’t want him to go through what he’s been through… the dangers of it all. It’s not just that you might get found out; you will go to prison, you’ll lose everything you’ve worked for. He sees a fight in Cameron that he didn’t realise he could have, and he takes it upon himself to change his tactics, to keep him in there, teach him, and give him the tools to get through.

Sullivan shares a… life experience with Cameron. How do you think his past shapes how he reacts to the other recruits, especially Cameron?

Yeah, I think there was a lot of story that was potentially going to come out about Sullivan and his past. I think he knows that might happen in the future, but Sullivan, in my opinion, anyway, has always known from the start who he was and has always fought it. Everything about him is leading up to this moment where he could finally become proud of himself, until he almost gives it all away by giving in to who he is. The idea of him losing everything… his lover, his honour, his dignity, and his military career, which he’s so passionate about, is so terrifying to him that he doesn’t even want to see Cameron begin that same journey. He wants to stop his journey before it even starts, which is why, as you said, he’s so scary and horrible at the start.

The series is set in the 90s, when being gay in the military was illegal. How did you approach playing a character who’s forced to hide who they are in that kind of environment?

I’ve got to go back to the script. I think the script is absolutely incredible. Sometimes it’s not about, ‘How do I come across as moving in this scene?’ Sometimes I just couldn’t help it. The script really sets the scene of where you are and how much there is to lose. As a gay man myself, I know how it is to hurt and how it doesn’t feel great, but everything’s heightened in the nineties. Everyone around me loves and supports me. Everyone around Sullivan, even his best friend, is homophobic. Just thinking about that shows you how much pressure he’s under, which is why it’s almost easy, especially when you’ve got an outlet like drilling and shouting in people’s faces, to just release.

It was heartwarming, however, to see that not all of the characters in BOOTS are opposed to queerness, from Cameron’s best friend to Sullivan’s fellow sergeants. Seeing that allyship in this time period felt important.

Yeah, I think McKinnon is the drill instructor that we all know so well, especially through Hollywood: this hard-ass, straight-to-the-point drill instructor. He’s the kind of person Sullivan doesn’t really get along with at the start, because Sullivan’s way of teaching is maybe a bit unorthodox. There’s a really heartwarming moment during the show when you think he might find out that I may potentially be under investigation for being gay, and the way he says, “I don’t care what he does in his bedroom.” I remember watching that moment thinking, ‘Wow, that hit harder than it did when I read it in the script.’

With Fajardo, it’s all unspoken as well. It’s not like anyone knows for sure. It’s unspoken because that’s the way it was. But you can see the unspoken support from Fajardo, because they have a sort of kinship. She’s a woman, and it wasn’t common to have a female drill instructor, especially one in charge of the men. So they have something in common, and she sees that he needs help.

Sullivan’s exterior begins to crack when his relationship with Wilkinson is investigated. Do you see that as the point where his façade finally falls apart, or where he starts to reclaim his own agency?

I think the moment when he starts to reclaim his power is when I think he sees something in Cameron that gives him the drive to sort of…. They have this beautiful scene in the dumpster where he’s teaching him, ‘If you want to stay in the Marines, then I’ll help you, but you have to earn it and you have to work hard.’ And I feel like it’s crushing when the investigation does catch up to him when he is sort of on the right path. Then you just see him run from things in a way that only he can, which is through alcohol, through fighting, through being alone, shutting himself off from everyone.

Side note, I found it quite refreshing that there was no romantic connection between Cameron and Sullivan. Instead, Sullivan somewhat plays a mentor role, which we don’t see much of in queer media, especially two young gay men.

I know what you mean. I think when we were first reading the scripts, I thought, ‘Oh, is it going to go that way?’ But it’s refreshing that it didn’t. I think the whole point, and especially why people were scared of gays in the Marines, is that they were afraid they’d get ‘sucked in,’ or all those dark stereotypes about what gay men are. If it had gone that way, maybe it would’ve played into that stereotype of ‘all gays get with gays,’ you know what I mean? Because it’s based on Greg Cope White’s book, and Sullivan only has a small part in it, they just elaborated on that character. They found something really interesting there. Greg still talks to me and tells me how much of a hard-ass this dude was, but also how much he changed his life by being a mentor. So I think it was important to keep that.