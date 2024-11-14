Lady Gaga to star alongside Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season 2

Lady Gaga is set to make her Netflix debut in the second season of Wednesday.

According to Variety, her role is currently undisclosed and will only be a cameo. Production “tried to get Gaga on the show for a larger role” in the supernatural mystery series, “but that ultimately did not work out”.

Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular Addams Family goth, previously told the publication that Netflix “would love” Gaga to appear in the series after a remixed version of her track ‘Bloody Mary’ went viral with episode four’s iconic dance scene.

As a result, ‘Bloody Mary’ was serviced as the sixth single from Born This Way, eleven years after its release. It has since become one of the most streamed songs from the album, surpassing singles such as ‘Marry the Night’, ‘The Edge of Glory’ and ‘You and I’.

Wednesday season two marks the latest addition to Gaga’s expanding filmography, which includes Machete (2013), Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014), American Horror Story: Hotel (2015), A Star is Born (2018), House of Gucci (2021) and Joker: Folie à Deux (2024).

As The Countess in American Horror Story and Ally Maine in A Star is Born, she respectively won a Golden Globe Award and earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination. She did, however, win the Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow’.

Gaga is currently preparing for the release of her seventh studio album, due in February. Its lead single, the dark-pop anthem ‘Disease’, received widespread critical acclaim and debuted in the top ten of the UK Singles Chart.

Additionally, Gaga boasts one of the year’s most successful songs with the Bruno Mars-assisted ‘Die With A Smile’.

The second season of Wednesday is expected to arrive in 2025.

Returning cast members include Hunter Doohan (Tyler), Emma Myers (Enid), Joy Sunday (Bianca), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley) and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Ritchie).

New additions are as follows: Steve Buscemi (Barry), Billie Piper (Capri), Joanna Lumley (Grandmama), Thandiwe Newton (Dr. Fairburn), Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo.