Interview with the Vampire season 3: Teaser, title change and… Chappell Roan?!

The first teaser for the third season of Interview with the Vampire has been released — along with a major change to its title.

As the season adapts Anne Rice’s beloved second novel of the same name — the follow-up to Interview with the Vampire — it will be retitled The Vampire Lestat.

Published in 1985, the book chronicles Lestat’s rise to fame as an ’80s rock star, his early experiences with vampirism and his existential quest for meaning. It also retells some of the events from Interview with the Vampire from Lestat’s point of view — reframing the story previously narrated by Louis de Pointe du Lac and published in-universe by Daniel Molloy.

The title change was announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (26 July), where fans were treated to an exclusive sneak peek of Reid on set delivering a magnetic stage performance. Additional footage included a tense exchange between Louis and Daniel about the book, as well as a confrontation in a boardroom between Louis and Lestat.

Season three will also see the return of Jacob Anderson as Louis, Eric Bogosian as Daniel, Delainey Hayles as Claudia and Assad Zaman as Armand. New cast members include Jennifer Ehle as Gabriella, Ella Ballentine as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl as Marius and Damien Atkins as Magnus.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the series’ “wild” shift in storytelling, Reid said the season’s themes are “quite deep” — but that it’s “actually very fun and silly because Lestat is a big clown, so he is not as chest-bearing as others”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“There’s something inherently vampiric about rock music, and that’s not really necessarily what is the flavor of the month at the moment in terms of what is desirable in music,” Reid explained.

“And so there’s something about harking back to sounds that might feel from different periods, but also trying to bring them back into the now and the contemporary, but also tie them into his own personal journey. Because I think at the end of the day, Lestat is a musician that writes from personal experience.”

In Comic-Con’s video suite on Friday (25 July), Reid also revealed that the series’ composer, Daniel Hart, “spent an entire week listening solely to Chappell Roan, and I think there’s probably a song that feels quite like her”. The Australian actor added: “He’s written earworms”.

Alongside the third season of Interview with the Vampire — or rather, The Vampire Lestat, which is slated to premiere in 2026 — viewers can also expect the first season of The Talamasca: The Secret Order and the third season of Mayfair Witches.

The latter, based on Rice’s 1990 novel The Witching Hour, stars Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Mayfair, a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches.

The Talamasca — the third series in the Immortal Universe — is set to premiere on 26 October 2025 and follows a secret society that monitors and contains witches, vampires, and other creatures of the supernatural variety.