“Incredibly liberating”: Jacob Elordi dishes about Euphoria season 3

Jacob Elordi has opened up about filming the third season of Euphoria.

Over the last few years, fans have waited with bated breath for new episodes of the gritty HBO teen drama.

While Euphoria was renewed midway through season two, the show was plagued by cancellation rumours due to its extensive hiatus and the growing profiles of its young cast members.

Thankfully, season three finally entered production earlier this year, with HBO sharing a new photo of Zendaya as her critically acclaimed character, Rue, on 10 February.

In addition to the Challengers star, other Euphoria mainstays have returned for season three, including Elordi.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Frankenstein star opened up about reprising his role as Nate Jacobs, describing it as an “incredible” experience.

“It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before,” he explained to the news outlet while attending the Academy Museum Gala on 19 October.

Elordi went on to praise creator Sam Levison for “constructing something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic,” adding that people are “really going to like it.”

While the Saltburn star expressed excitement over the show’s new season, he remained tight-lipped about the plot and Nate’s storyline.

“Everybody shoots at different storylines. I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline,” he explained.

“You don’t know what the other storylines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”

Elordi’s recent interview comes a month after Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, revealed to Deadline that the series will return in Spring 2026.

Bloys also addressed rumours that the upcoming season could be the show’s last.

“We always leave it up to producers, you never know,” he told the publication, adding that the sheer number of A-list stars in the cast makes the possibility of a fourth season uncertain.

“I’ve never had a show with that many legitimate movie stars,” said Bloys.

“So as you can imagine, the scheduling is hard enough with actors having multiple jobs, but these are probably three or four of the biggest movie stars working of their generation, so we’ll see. But I’m excited to have the third season coming.”

In addition to Elordi reprising his role as Nate Jacobs, Euphoria season three will feature the return of Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughan, Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Nika King as Leslie Bennett, Alanna Ubach as Suze, Daeg Faerch as Mitch Melvin Bonez as Bruce Paula Marshall as Marsha, Sophia Rose Wilson as BB, Zak Steiner as Aaron and Dominic Fike as Elliot.

The upcoming episodes will also feature a new batch of stars, including Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Trisha Paytas, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten and Asante Blackk.

Stay tuned for more information.