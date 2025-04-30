I Kissed a Boy season 2 to feature the franchise’s first-ever trans contestant

The new season of I Kissed a Boy is breaking incredible new ground in its upcoming season.

Back in 2023, UK-based reality TV viewers were treated to the country’s first-ever same-sex dating show.

Upon its release, the series received widespread acclaim for its diverse and inclusive cast, its depiction of queer male culture and its soundtrack of pop bangers.

The success of “I Kissed a Boy” also led to the sapphic 2024 spin-off “I Kissed a Girl,” which received universal acclaim for its casting and representation of sapphic culture.

While the first entry of I Kissed a Boy was groundbreaking, the upcoming second season is set to be even more inclusive and representative of the LGBTQIA+ community.

On 30 April, BBC Three announced the 11 fresh “hotties” that will make their way to the iconic Masseria, including the franchise’s first-ever trans contestant, Lars.

Hailing from Wolverhampton, the dreamy 23-year-old is a hotel receptionist who loves football and is a “self-confessed cheeky chappy.”

According to his cast bio, he wanted to participate in the series to push himself to connect with people face-to-face without distractions like phones.

Lars is also a hopeless romantic with “maturity that belies his years,” which he attributes to his transition.

“I’ve been through 16 years of my life as a girl. It’s aged me, but in a good way,” he told the BBC.

With a mature mindset and the knowledge he gained from his first love and heartbreak, Lars is ready to take off the shackles of singledom, exclaiming, “The missing piece of the puzzle is a man!”

Lastly, Lars reflected on being the first trans cast member in the I Kissed… franchise and the importance of authentic LGBTQIA+ representation.

“I Kissed a Boy isn’t just a fun reality TV show that we all know and love – it is a celebration of queer love in all its forms. And I am honestly so proud to be the first trans person on the show,” he said.

“Growing up, I never saw stories like mine reflected on screen, so to be a part of something that embraces and normalises LGBTQ+ relationships means the absolute world to me. It’s messy, it’s joyful, it’s real, and it is exactly the kind of representation we need.”

Like its first entry, I Kissed a Boy season two will see the 11 contestants paired up and kissing the moment they meet.

Throughout the series, the boys will decide whether to stay with their current partner through dramatic “kiss-offs,” or pursue someone new — including incoming bombshells.

Australian pop icon and longstanding LGBTQIA+ ally Dannii Minogue is returning as Cupid, while Laurence Olivier Award-winning star Layton Williams will reprise his narrator role.

The first two episodes of I Kissed a Boy season two are scheduled to premiere on 11 May (Sunday) and 12 May (Monday) at 9:00 pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

To get the full scoop on the entire cast, click here!