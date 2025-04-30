Meet the 11 new hotties of I Kissed a Boy season 2

BBC Three is serving up another “hot queer summer” with I Kissed a Boy season two — and we’ve got your first look at the new cast.

Featuring the return of Australian pop icon Dannii Minogue as Cupid — and Laurence Olivier Award-winning star Layton Williams as narrator — the new season introduces 11 fresh “hotties” to the iconic Masseria, including the franchise’s first-ever trans contestant!

Echoing the format of both the original series and its sapphic spin-off I Kissed a Girl, season two kicks off with contestants paired up and kissing the moment they meet.

Throughout the series, the boys will decide whether to stay with their current partner through dramatic “kiss-offs,” or pursue someone new — including incoming bombshells.

The first season of I Kissed a Boy premiered in 2023, making history as the UK’s first-ever same-sex dating show. It was praised for its diverse and inclusive cast, authentic portrayal of queer male culture and a soundtrack stacked with iconic pop bangers.

Minogue also earned widespread acclaim for her hosting skills, unwavering allyship and — of course — her impeccable wardrobe.

Its success led to the aforementioned spin-off I Kissed a Girl, with YouTuber and comedian Charley Marlowe replacing Williams as narrator.

Like the flagship series, it made history as the UK’s first dating show to feature exclusively lesbian and bisexual women, earning praise for both its casting and depiction of sapphic culture.

With the retrospective out of the way, let’s meet the boys!

Scroll down for photos and info on the 11 contestants of I Kissed a Boy season two — plus their quotes, courtesy of BBC Three.

Adam

Age: 27

From: Reading

Occupation: Marketing and brand manager

“How can I even explain Dannii? Icon. She’s a beacon of light, who made me feel so safe, seen and celebrated.”

Aron

Age: 27

From: Croydon

Occupation: Civil Servant and cheerleading coach

“I’m beyond proud to be a part of IKAB. The show is quite literally history in the making. The experiences of queer people aren’t a monolith, and this show peels the layer to show the ways, and celebrate, our unique differences while also recognising the thing that unites us, our queerness.”

Callum

Age: 27

From: St Leonard’s on Sea, Hastings

Occupation: Administrator

“I am so proud to be a part of the show, it’s so much more than just a dating show which is something I realised whilst actually being on it. Younger me would have found navigating my sexuality so much easier if I had a show like IKAB to watch.”

Jack D

Age: 26

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Hospital Pharmacist

“Expect the unexpected is all I can say. Things changed by the hour in the messy massy, so you’ll be seeing a lot of drama. Expect a lot of important conversations as well. But mainly, expect to see a group of queer guys having a verrrryyy gay old time and having a laugh!”

Jack S

Age: 22

From: Wigan

Occupation: Banking advisor

“As cliched as it sounds, what I love the most about IKAB is the friendships I’ve made. I’ve got proper cool queer mates now who I wouldn’t change for the world. I won.”

Jas

Age: 27

From: Glasgow

Occupation: Finance Analyst

“I Kissed a Boy is so much more than just kisses and I’m glad to have shared my story on such an amazing platform. Representation is and always will be important.”

Jordan B

Age: 25

From: The Lake District

Occupation: Retail store manager

“One thing that’s always guaranteed with Danni is that she will serve you a look to start, a twist for main, but love for dessert. Danni was like a fairy godmother that helped us all try to find love on a path that’s anything but straight. She’s an icon and I love her.”

Jordon R

Age: 27

From: Leeds

Occupation: Sales manager

“I Kissed a Boy is not just a dating show. It’s where topics are discussed and addressed and represented by people who have lived through different challenges within their queer lives.”

Lars

Age: 23

From: Wolverhampton

Occupation: Hotel receptionist

“I Kissed a Boy isn’t just the fun reality TV show that we all know and love – it is a celebration of queer love in all its forms. And I am honestly so proud to be the first trans person on the show. Growing up, I never saw stories like mine reflected on screen, so to be a part of something that embraces and normalises LGBTQ+ relationships means the absolute world to me. It’s messy, it’s joyful, it’s real and it is exactly the kind of representation we need.”

Rory

Age: 22

From: Galway, Ireland

Occupation: Mental Health Support Worker

“Being so self-critical and ashamed of my sexuality as a teenager in Ireland, going onto I Kissed a Boy was such a full-circle moment for me and my emotional development, and I got to do it alongside a bunch of hotties! J’adore.”

Ruben

Age: 24

From: London

Occupation: Artist and designer

“What I loved most about my time in the masseria is that the world is built for straight people, but I got to live in a world built for gay people! Experiencing gay fantasy land where you can feel safe and comfortable to express yourself in any way you want is something I would recommend to any member of the alphabet army.”