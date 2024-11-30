“I have a couple ideas”: Desperate Housewives creator breaks silence on potential reboot

The creator of Desperate Housewives has opened up about a potential return to Wisteria Lane.

In October 2004, TV viewers were forever changed when the hit comedy-drama debuted on ABC.

Set in the fictional town of Fairview, the series follows the outrageous and scandalous lives of four suburban friends – Susan Mayer (Terri Hatcher), Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), and Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria) – through the eyes of their deceased neighbour Mary Alice Young (Brenda Strong), who narrates each episode from beyond the grave.

Throughout its eight-season run, the show delivered an array of jaw-dropping and unhinged moments including, but not limited to, a deadly tornado that ravaged Wisteria Lane, a Christmas plane crash, Lynette catfishing her son, Mrs McCulskey (Kathryn Joosten) keeping her dead husband in a freezer, Bree’s son Andrew (Shawn Pyfrom) seducing her recovering sex addict boyfriend and Edie Britt’s (Nicollete Sheridan) tragic death by electrocution.

While Desperate Housewives ended in May 2012, the show has maintained a dedicated fanbase, with many calling for a reboot or continuation of the series.

Fortunately, fans aren’t the only ones open to returning to Wisteria Lane.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the creator of the series, Marc Cherry, revealed that he’s thought of a “couple of ideas” for a possible reboot.

While he added that it would most likely not include the original cast, he shared a few details on what the hypothetical show could look like.

“I would probably want to do the idea maybe in an earlier decade. Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane,” he explained to the news outlet.

“That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had because we owned the whole street. I know the street like the back of my hand… It’s such a fun place to write for. And there’s times when I go, ‘You know what? I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in, like, 1996.'”

Cherry went on to say that he “would be better at the job” if he returned for a new Desperate Housewives series due to him “learning so much” during the OG show’s run.

While Cherry isn’t closing the door to a Desperate Housewives reboot, he told PEOPLE that it would only come to fruition if there’s “a really good artistic reason to do it.“

“At some point, I’ll sit down with someone and go, ‘Okay, let’s talk about if there’s a good enough, ‘why‘ to do it,‘” he explained.

Cherry’s interview comes a few months after Jesse Metcalfe – who played Gabrielle’s gardener and lover, John Rowland – spilt some tea on a potential reboot.

“I can certainly see that happening, and I’d be open to it,“ he told The Sun. “There’s definitely been discussions.“

All eight seasons of Desperate Housewives is available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.