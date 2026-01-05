Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams hopes to star in a Luca Guadagnino project

Hudson Williams + Luca Guadagnino? Hell. Yes.

In a recent interview with S.A.T TV, a Canadian variety comedy show, the Heated Rivalry star answered questions from a reporter who earned praise for matching his hilariously chaotic and deadpan energy.

When asked about his favourite films, Williams initially picked typical “bro” films American Psycho and The Wolf of Wall Street, later clarifying in the comments that he was joking: “These are not my fave movies btw.”

It wasn’t all jokes, however. Williams revealed that he’d love to play DC Comics hero Nightwing, a role fans are already campaigning for him to play, and expressed a desire to “work on” a project with acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

“FINALLY! This is my fave reporter! Matching Hudson’s energy,” one fan wrote in the comments, with another adding: “The interviewer almost outfreaking Hudson, we thank you for your service.”

Others expressed excitement over Williams’ interest in working with Guadagnino, who memorably directed iconic LGBTQIA+ projects such as Call Me By Your Name (2017), We Are Who We Are (2020), Challengers and Queer (2024).

Example responses included: “Honestly, call Luca Guadagnino RIGHT NOW — that would be a match made in heaven!”, “@lucaguadagnino DO UR JOB!”, and “I knew he loved Luca Guadagnino. He is one of us (a baddie).”

Williams stars in Heated Rivalry as Shane Hollander, an elite hockey player who begins a secret yet passionate romance with his rival Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie).

The series received widespread critical acclaim and became a pop culture phenomenon, with Williams earning praise for his performance and the on-screen chemistry he shares with Storrie.

Season one recently finished its run in the U.S. and Canada and is set to premiere in the UK on Sky and NOW TV from 10 January. A second season has been confirmed, with Williams, Storrie and showrunner Jacob Tiernay all returning.

Following the season one finale, Williams starred in a powerful 2024 short film, Hold Your Back, released by his Vancouver-based collaborator Zack Fonzovs, who also served as co-star, director, writer and editor.

Williams additionally produced the project, which follows two men navigating a violent breakup.

Watch Hold Your Back below.